Detroit Red Wings options are close to close of trading

Ted Kulfan of the Detroit News: Despite lots of space and available players, the Detroit Red Wings may not make many trades. Why? Sometimes a team can be so bad that their players are not worth enough. Injuries and inconsistencies perfectly describe the Detroit Red Wings.

Steve Yzerman wants to be active, but can he?

Like everyone else, Andreas Athanasiou suffers from injuries and inconsistencies. The fast winger expects to return soon, but has not produced as in the previous season.

The same applies to Trevor Daley and Robby Fabbri. Mike Green, Jimmy Howard and Darren Helm are among those who don’t get the value they could have last season. Even Luke Glendening is a player who did well, but Detroit doesn’t want to trade him. The season went so bad in Detroit.

Can the Detroit Red Wings turn space into assets?

Max Bultman from The Athletic: Can Detroit Red Wings Steve Yzerman turn his players back into tradable assets? The upper limit is around $ 13 million. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Detroit signed bad contracts.

Some of these players are David Backes, Sven Baertschi and Loui Eriksson, who were buried at one time or another. Eriksson waives its no-trade clause. Kyle Turris is another candidate. Its $ 6 million AAV and term would require a significant sweetener.

What will St. Louis do?

Tom Timmermann from St. Louis Today (mailbag): Some of the big questions were about players like Curtis Sanford and even Jordan Kyrou. It is easier to trade players who consistently meet their needs. Vladimir Tarasenko will be a big question. When Tarasenko is healthy again, check it out. If not, St. Louis will be challenged.

The blues are tired at the moment and that would happen. That said, the Blues and Doug Armstrong shouldn’t panic. St. Louis is waiting for now.

