Where is David Backes going?

Jimmy Murphy from Boston Hockey NOW: A deal with David Backes depends on who copes with his $ 6 million cap hit. Two teams at the top are the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets. A trade for Ondrej Kase or Josh Anderson would be tempting and would not cost Boston the first choice.

Backes will be the sweetener for this one year. This keeps the market desirable for the future. A contribution from David Backes is possible for at least another year.

Joe MacDonald on Twitter.com: Backes asking for trade didn’t happen, but he would play somewhere else. If Boston didn’t play it, another chance elsewhere would be enough.

Alec Martinez and Tyler Toffoli scenarios …

Lisa Dillman from The Athletic: Alex Martinez and Tyler Toffoli remain two of Los Angeles’ largest trading chips. However, there are advantages and disadvantages in every possible business.

Tyler Toffoli to Calgary

Toffoli’s best years have passed with Milan Lucic and former OHL team-mate Sean Monahan. This is a big plus, but Calgary often deals with players who have expired. Toffoli is playing with an expiring contract.

Tyler Toffoli to Boston

Los Angeles is looking for a second round, at least for Toffoli. Boston could end up high enough that the pick would be undesirable. The Bruins are looking for a finisher next to David Krejci. Again, it depends on what Los Angeles can cost.

Tyler Toffoli to St. Louis

St. Louis could use a little more points here too. Unfortunately, a first round looks too expensive. St. Louis is likely to be looking for another winger unless Los Angeles lowers his claims.

Alec Martinez to Nashville

It didn’t seem crazy months ago. It depends on when Ryan Ellis comes back, but Nashville needs a defender. Martinez offers the opportunity to play solidly. The Predators badly need it. Unfortunately, the acquisition costs are decisive here. Can Nashville afford the demands?

Alec Martinez to Toronto

This rumor remains. Toronto assumes that there will be no choice in the first round (see Patrick Marleau deal). The Maple Leafs are unlikely to hurry to unload their choice for the second round. For Los Angeles, that’s a problem when it comes to moving players like Martinez and Toffoli.

