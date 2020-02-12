David Backes interested?

Andy Strickland: It was said that there were some teams that showed interest in David Backes, the striker from Boston Bruins.

Many of these teams are on his no-trade list. Backes has already submitted its trading list with eight teams to the Bruins. In this off-season his list increases to 15 teams.

The Bruins keep him away from the ice so he won’t get hurt.

A potential landing site for Joe Thornton?

Kevin Kurz: (Commentary on Avalanche striker Nazem Kadri is out indefinitely): “I’m just thinking out loud here, but could this be a potential landing site for Joe Thornton? He also has a family in Colorado … “

Wild players should not stop before the NHL trading deadline

TSN: Minnesota GM Bill Guerin expects his team to continue pushing for playoffs after trading with winger Jason Zucker. That doesn’t mean there won’t be any changes if some give up the season.

“I can promise you this: if it is canceled, there will be more trades,” said Guerin. “I therefore wholeheartedly expect this team to fight for a place in the playoffs. We are right there and if there are any signs of someone taking their foot off the accelerator, that’s an indication. “

Guerin continues if there could be more wilderness trains before the deadline.

“I have to plan everything. If a business makes sense, be it for the future or for now, if it should help us in both directions, we have to weigh the pros and cons of either direction, ”said Guerin. “I felt that this deal did a bit of both. It has prepared us for the future and we have also received help now. “

Wildly listening to offers for two defenders

TSN: Darren Dreger said Bill Guerin, GM of Minnesota Wild, is still ready to hear trade offers for defenders Matt Dumba and Jonas Brodin. The wilderness could use help in the middle.

“A top line center is not the expected return for any of these defenders. And if the best offer is a # 2 center, it has to be with something else. A plus number 2. “

Mikko Koivu is a pending UFA and sources say he wants to stay in Minnesota and Guerin will respect that.