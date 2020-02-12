Cap problems led to a short-term deal for Darnell Nurse

Jason (@ Account4Hockey): Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet 960 said on Monday that the Edmonton Oilers and Darnell Nurse had tested longer term but could not get the salary cap up and running.

The short-term deal gives them time for money to get out of the books, and then they could extend it to a long-term deal. Nurse wants to be in Edmonton.

Commercial value for Tyler Toffoli … Kings would have to be creative to get a premiere

Jason (@ Account4Hockey): Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet 590 said there have been mixed reviews about Tyler Toffoli, the Los Angeles Kings striker.

There has been some talk that he may stay with the kings, but he is more likely to be traded.

The kings will likely get a choice for round 2 or 3 and a perspective for him.

John Hoven: Don’t see how kings move a player who could bring them back in the first round.

It may not be impossible, but they would need to be creative to do this.

Senators waiting to speak to Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Jason (@ Account4Hockey): Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet 590 said Ottawa senators are waiting late to start contract renewal talks with Jean-Gabriel Pageau. The Sens will try to sign it, but it will likely be able to get more in the open market.

The Coyotes do not plan to trade with Taylor Hall

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said last night that the Arizona Coyotes are not interested in trading against Taylor Hall if they drop out of the playoff race. You want to extend it if possible.

“I understand why people ask the question. After all, he may go out the door on July 1st and get nothing for it, but the reality is that owners Alex Meruelo, GM John Chayka, and Taylor Hall’s agent Darren Ferris all sat down for dinner on Sunday evening in Montreal. They all agree where it is going. We’ll talk about it after the season. Meruelo is keen to sign Taylor Hall. “

The Coyotes are the only team that could offer him an eight-year contract.