The stars could use some help

Mike Heika from NHL.com: (Mailbag) The Dallas Stars might consider adding an insult to the NHL trading session. Although the prices would be the highest, three options could be Tyler Toffoli (UFA), Chris Kreider (UFA) and Brandon Saad (another year). The stars don’t have much depth of view and are without their picks for the second and third round this year.

Cheaper options for the stars could be Ilya Kovalchuk or Alex Galchenyuk.

Given the situation of the Stars salary cap, you may need to deduct a certain amount of salary depending on who you want to earn. Mattias Janmark is a pending UFA that earns $ 2.3 million. It could be part of a business to get someone, or opt separately for a design to free up some space.

The price for Chris Kreider is high … The Rangers have not ruled out an extension

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said Chris Kreider would charge a high price and the New York Rangers have not ruled out signing it again.

“The asking price will at least match what the New York Rangers received for Kevin Hayes last year when he flew to the Winnipeg Jets. Remember that the Rangers got Brendan Lemieux and a selection from the first round from the jets. A good price if you buy Chris Kreider this year.

We should know that the Rangers haven’t lost hope of signing Chris Kreider again, but there have been no contract negotiations between Kreiders Camp and the New York Rangers since Thursday. “

Maple Leafs and Jake Muzzin talk about an extension again

TSN: Bob McKenzie said there is a mutual interest between the Toronto Maple Leafs and upcoming UFA defender Jake Muzzin to extend, but under the right circumstances. Preliminary talks have already taken place.

“We expect this to increase in the coming days if Leafs management is expected to meet with the Muzzin representative to advance these contract negotiations.

It is too early to say exactly where to go, but as I said, both sides want to do something. So this is the next logical step. “

