Crawford plans to continue playing and not as a backup

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks against UFA goalkeeper Corey Crawford said he plans to sign another contract after this contract expires.

He said he hadn’t spoken to Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman yet.

It didn’t sound like Crawford was interested in signing a backup contract in Chicago or elsewhere.

Stars who are committed to their coaches

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said they’ll be committed to their coaches for the rest of the season.

Your trainer has an “in between” day for a reason. Have to think that the Gerard Gallant, which is suddenly available, makes you think. Some coaches who have recently been fired are quickly getting new jobs.

It is possible, but unlikely, that the coyotes will move the hall. An extension could mean a corresponding change in the off-season

Craig Morgan from The Athletic: If the Arizona Coyotes completely withdraw from the playoff before the close of trading, they may consider trading with Taylor Hall if they could get back some significant assets. However, do not expect GM John Chayka to take this into account.

The coyote score has increased from 2.77 to 3.14 goals per game since they acquired Hall. The Coyotes will have to spend money in the future, and re-signing by Hall may be an option, according to his agent Darren Ferris.

Hall is estimated to sign a long-term contract in the region of $ 10 million per season. The coyotes may need to consider some appropriate cap movements to accommodate this.

Should have one or more of Derek Stepan ($ 6.5 million), Michael Grabner ($ 3.35 million), Alex Goligoski ($ 5.475 million), Jason Demers ($ 3.9375 million), Jordan Oesterle ( $ 1.4 million) and Antti Raanta ($ 4.25 million) are moving out?

“In a cap world, you have to match your top players and then try to find flexibility,” said Chayka. “We are lucky enough to have good contracts and good situations and we have a lot of flexibility for the future. If we can commit such a player in the long term, it is a good problem to have to solve this cap problem.”

