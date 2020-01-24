advertisement

Kreider on trade rumors

Dennis Bernstein: New York Rangers striker Chris Kreider on trade rumors: “I have no preference (at the destination if I was traded), I am a ranger until they tell me that I am not.”

Laura Albanese: Kreider added that he is not considering trading opportunities as he still believes the Rangers have a playoff chance.

Blackhawks have not yet spoken to Lehner

Ken Campbell from The Hockey News: It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the Chicago Blackhawks haven’t spoken to goalkeeper Robin Lehner about a long-term contract extension.

If the Blackhawks are hunting in the playoffs shortly before the close of trading, there is no way they can move him. Even if they try to move him, there may not be much market for him as there aren’t many competing teams that need a goalkeeper.

The Edmonton Oilers are a team, but they’re getting better and better.

Lehner has been the second most important player in the last two seasons after Ben Bishop when it comes to goalkeepers who have played more than 60 games.

He won’t be in the same money category as Carey Price / Sergei Bobrovsky / Andrei Vasilevskiy, but he might consider around $ 7 million in long-term business.

Golden Knights could use a puck moving defensive man

Jesse Granger from The Athletic: With the trading deadline just over a month away, the Vegas Golden Knights are looking for a defender. Will a defender be able to improve his blue line enough? They have trouble getting out of their own zone and turn the puck too much.

The Golden Knights may not have to give up the assets of an elite puck moving defender, but they must find a good one.

Options with term are Jeff Petry or Anthony DeAngelo or rentals in Erik Gustafsson or Sami Vatanen.

