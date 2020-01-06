advertisement

Canadian teams not on Kreider’s no-trade list?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: New York Rangers are waiting for UFA and possible trade date chip Chris Kreider has a no-trade list that basically prevents him from being passed on to a Canadian team.

This could be one of the reasons why the Montreal Canadiens signed Ilya Kovalchuk.

Rick Carpiniello from The Athletic: Chris Kreider is experiencing trade interest in teams that prefer to trade at the close than now.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are interested, but probably not enough assets to make the move.

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche will be in the race for Kreider.

Elliotte Friedman said the Montreal Canadiens will be interested. I’m not sure if Kreider would have a Canadian team on their trading list.

Blackhawks and Lehner can speak extension

Ben Pope: Believe the Chicago Blackhawks GM, Stan Bowman, will shortly reach Robin Lehner’s agent (if he hasn’t already) to see what they’re looking for in terms of money and term. You can now oblige him to extend the contract.

Blackhawks wallet

Mark Lazerus from The Athletic: (Mailbag) The Chicago Blackhawks have no interest in swapping defender Connor Murphy. He was arguably her best defender this season and is under contract for $ 3.875 million for two more years.

Teams like the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers are believed to be interested in Brandon Saad, but it would take a really good deal to get him moving.

It would be wise if the Blackhawks continued to try to get as many draft picks and prospects as possible.

If Blackhawks are in or closing a playoff, it may not be easy for GM Stan Bowman to be a seller on the closing date.

You have to add the ceiling salary space. Would you be tempted to act for Tyler Toffoli, Jean-Gabriel Pageau or Chris Kreider?

The Blackhawks should try to contract an asset.

It does not happen very often that goalies are traded on the key date. Most playoff teams already have a starting goalkeeper. Corey Crawford has a trading list with 10 teams.

