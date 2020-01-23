advertisement

Chris Kreider is still at the top of the Boston Bruins radar

Joe Haggerty from NBC Sports Boston: It feels like a broken record, but Chris Kreider will be in high demand from the Boston Bruins. Sometimes the more humble fish turns out to be the best. However, Kreider supplies the top six in Boston’s Forward Core. The winger is 6 feet 3 and nearly 220 pounds with a net front presence that can annoy many goalkeepers.

Kreider mainly plays on the left side and his acquisition would drive Jake DeBrusk down. That may not be a bad thing.

There are such disadvantages. The big problem, however, can be the cost. Kreider assumes that Boston will cost at least one first choice. Will Don Sweeney roll the bones to deliver this kind of fish? It is a question with no clear answer.

Would the Boston Bruins trade with Charlie McAvoy?

James Murphy of Boston Sports NOW: Charlie McAvoy represents the heir to the defense core in Boston. Or is he doing this? This is a question that needs to be asked given the recent fighting in Boston. With two major problems in the past few weeks, these requests have only been tightened.

“I think we saw some bad defenders in Philly, bad goalkeepers. Tonight I thought it was the same to be honest, ”said an extremely frustrated Cassidy. “Not so much about the goalkeeper, they were good goals. But we are knocked off the wall the first time. Last time I can’t tell you what happened, to be honest. It’s a rimmed puck goalie that has to get out and stop. The D have to communicate.

Again McAvoy was guilty of not communicating on the ice. This is not the first time. A young player like the defender has the advantage that the teams have – especially the New York Rangers. It’s not to say that something will happen, but New York needs defenders in the worst way.

