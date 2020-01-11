advertisement

The GM Stan Bowman of Chicago Blackhawks is not sure whether he will be a buyer or seller on the reporting date

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman is not yet ready to give up their season. He starts talking to other GMs about the deadline, and they’re not sure which direction they’re going to go.

“We are not currently pursuing trades,” said Bowman. “Part of this season is having some conversations with other managers to see where they are. I think everyone is trying to assess their team. Half a season has passed. Some trends have surfaced. Some teams are fighting in certain areas. We had some injuries that we survived. “

Don’t expect goalkeeper Robin Lehner to get a discount on his next deal

John Dietz of the Chicago Daily Herald: Chicago Blackhawks goalkeeper Robin Lehner is a pending UFA after signing a year in the last off-season. Don’t expect him to discount his next contract.

“I’ve had discounts all my life,” said Lehner, who signed a $ 5 million one-year deal for the Hawks on July 1.

“I want to get some respect I deserve and we’ll see if that happens or not.”

He could try to test the free market. This offseason may be a little different from the last offseason as more teams could be looking for goalies, but there is one group that could bring him to the free market – Braden Holtby, Thomas Greiss, Jacob Markstrom and Corey Crawford.

It is possible that Lehner is expecting an increase of over $ 7 million, which does not fit the Blackhawks payroll.

Full interview with Robin Lehner about his contract and the context of his comments. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/dOSfO8WJ5K

– Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 10, 2020

