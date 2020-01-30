advertisement

Chicago Blackhawks at close of trade

John Dietz from The Daily Herald (mailbag): The Chicago Blackhawks are still three points ahead of the playoff teams. Chicago does not plan to buy mortgages. Would you have a bad contract with a sweetener? That seems more likely than a direct purchase. There are also commodities like Corey Crawford, Brandon Saad and Erik Gustafsson.

Robin Lehner is unlikely to receive a pack shipment, and Chicago tends to sign it again. This can take shape in the next few weeks or months.

Jim Rutherford and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Josh Yohe from The Athletic: The goal is to win now. Jim Rutherford knows that. A top six winger is a priority for Jake Güntzel until May.

“If the right person is out there, that’s what we’re looking for,” said Rutherford. “I am not sure if I feel like this if Jake is healthy. But Jake is not healthy. Ideally I want to give us more depth and more options in the top 6. We can do that in terms of the right player style and the do the right cost? That’s the ultimate question, but we’re looking into it. ”

Again, the usual rentals are out there. Chris Kreider makes headlines in this group. If the player fits this style, Jim Rutherford will examine this deadline.

Dan Kingerski from Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: Speaking of the top six wingers, here are a few quick hits.

Jason Zucker fits best with what the Pittsburgh Penguins do. However, three years before the $ 5.5 million AAV is signed, the price will be high. Remember that the deal with Phil Kessel and the deal with Calgary are next to impossible. Bill Guerin will not give away sugar.

Chris Kreider screams rental and that may be the way Pittsburgh tries to go. The penguins offer plenty of space. The cost could go up here, but if it stays reasonable, you can count on Pittsburgh.

Andreas Athanasiou represents a kind of wildcard. Detroit striker with fire and has a scoring touch. Injuries hindered him this year, but an RFA this summer. When he’s out there, Rutherford has to give it everything.

Then there are names like Tyler Toffoli and Ilya Kovalchuk. But wait and see what Ottawa does to Anthony Duclair. It feels like another situation that Rutherford could take advantage of.

