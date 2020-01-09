advertisement

Hurricanes have to add space to the upper salary limit

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said he had the opportunity to win a player with a wage cap in the $ 5 to 6 million range. This is the case when they have no injuries and need to call players.

They may also think that at the end of the season, they would like to have the Cap Space to fit into one of the bonuses Justin Williams could earn so that they don’t get it transferred as a bonus overrun for the next season.

Holland has to take a step now … He won’t give up his top choice

Jim Matheson: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland will not trade its first-round 2020 selection at the close of trading. He would probably be willing to go for a second round and make a defensive perspective for a striker on the deadline.

Michael Traikos of the Toronto Sun.: Oilers GM Holland now has to make a trade and cannot waste another MVP-like season from strikers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Holland must find McDavid a real top winger to play with.

In the off-season, Toronto Maple Leafs Kasperi Kapanen or Andreas Johnsson could go well.

Currently, Ottawa Senators’ 24-year-old Anthony Duclair could be the best option for Oilers. So far, he has scored 21 goals in 42 games this season. He is an RFA after the season.

Stars have little projected cap space, but could take advantage of the LTRI space

Sean Shapiro: The Dallas Stars have a projected salary of $ 815. You have the extra room with Martin Hanzal, who is in the LTIR.

You could be approaching the trading deadline. Every movement would probably have to include “a little cap gymnastics”.

Seattle coaching options

Michael Traikos of the Toronto Sun.: The Seattle franchise may have the option of hiring a large coach if they so choose.

Mike Babcock, Peter DeBoer and Peter Laviolette are currently unemployed. This list could be expanded if coach changes are made in Minnesota and Montreal and Bruce Boudreau and Claude Julien are added to the list.

