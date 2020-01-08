advertisement

Calgary Flames Targets After Michael Frolik Deal

Eric Francis from Sportsnet: Calgary is a team looking for a head start for the second season of the NHL. trade Michael Frolik The fourth round decision was primarily about winning the $ 4.3 million. This area proves valuable in several ways and helps Calgary achieve a longer trading period.

Some goals can be:

Tyler Toffoli – The Ontario-born player who scored 31 goals four years ago has seen a steady decline in inventory since then. He played in juniors Sean Monahan for two seasons with additional advantages for top-line slotting. His $ 4.6 million salary is currently not a problem.

Chris Kreider – Kreider made $ 4.65 million and scored 28 goals for the New York Rangers in two of his last three seasons. It would be a top six and power play upgrade right away. Its restricted no-trade clause may be a small catch.

Mike Hoffman – Hoffman is a power play specialist who makes $ 5.87 million. It has a restricted no-trade clause. The forward should also test the market. With Florida so close to the playoffs, it’s unlikely to trade.

Zack Kassian – Kassian has a lot of hatred among Calgary fans, but is cheap at $ 1.95 million. This year Kassian showed the ability to keep up with top players like no other. It can be a coincidence, but it cannot be either. It all depends on two things: if Kassian thinks the grass is greener and Edmonton’s playoff chances.

Evgenii Dadonov – Dadonov has scored more than 28 goals since returning to the NHL. Florida can let him and his $ 4 million AAV dangle. However, if the Panthers are still in the playoff race, Florida will apparently not move the right winger.

More Michael Frolik Trade Fallout?

Scott Cruickshank from The Athletic: Calgary established itself at the close of trading as a candidate for a top six player by moving Michael Frolik, Your ceiling is now almost $ 4.8 million.

It does not make movement immediately before, but creates space for one. For the younger players, switching from Frolik was inevitable. A major upgrade can now be purchased if the price is right.

