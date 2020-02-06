advertisement

Interview with Sabers GM Jason Botterill

WGR 550: Buffalo Sabers GM Jason Botterill was on the WGR 550 radio yesterday and talked about the Sabers and the frustration surrounding the team. Botterill on her isn’t making any big moves this season yet.

“The whole group, we didn’t do it well enough. Will I do something drastic because it is imperative that we do something now? I will not harm this organization. As a managing director, I have to think in the long term.”

WGR 550: Botterill on the Seattle expansion draft: “This summer you will see further steps to prepare for it.”

WGR 550: Botterill on player salaries: “The models according to which the salaries are now structured, the teams at the top pay their young players an even higher percentage of the upper limit. You get young players from the draft. We have to bring in talent through the organization. “

WGR 550: Botterill on Draft Picks trading: “If you want to use first round picks in trades, you need 2nd & 3rds to contribute to your group. So it was in Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Boston. “

Lance Lysowski from Buffalo News: (Mailbag) The Buffalo Sabers could try to exchange their outstanding UFAs for Jimmy Vesey, Conor Sheary, Michael Frolik, Zemgus Girgensons, Johan Larsson and Zach Bogosian. You may only get medium to late round picks for them. Evan Rodrigues could also be moved.

The Sabers should listen to the retail offers from Rasmus Ristolainen and Brandon Montour.

When asked if GM, which three moves would it track? Swap Ristolainen or Montour for a top six striker with runtime. Swap Vesey, Sheary, Girgensons, Bogosian and Rodrigues for picks and use the picks for trades in the off-season. Do not trade with Johan Larsson and sign him when you expand.

I haven’t heard if GM Jason Botterill is in the hot chair or not.

The Sabers could have more than $ 33 million in salary caps this off-season. It may not be easy to lure free agents unless they overpay. Sam Reinhart, Montour and Linus Ullmark need new deals.

