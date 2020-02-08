advertisement

Possible under the radar Boston Bruins acquisitions?

Jimmy Murphy from Boston Hockey NOW: There are several options for the Boston Bruins if they can’t land any of the big fish. Here are just a few.

Wayne Simmonds became available at the close of trading last year, but the Boston Bruins missed it. His costs dropped significantly this time with only 19 points in 51 games. Boston doesn’t have to pay a high price (mid-round pick or something, maybe).

Craig Smith declined just like Wayne Simmonds and only more. It rose from 51 points a few seasons ago to 22 points in 51 games that year. Smith has fired almost three shots per game this year, but production has not yet been completed. Again, its price would be cheaper than the big fish.

Jesper Fast runs very fast and is so versatile that he plays anywhere in the top or middle fields. For the winger in Boston, a role in the middle of the six is ​​likely, and the price would be a choice in the middle of the round.

Boston Bruins will not trade Torey Krug.

Jimmy Murphy from Boston Hockey NOW: Again a source confirmed what we already knew. The Boston Bruins do not intend to trade Torey Krug.

“Let’s put it this way, they’re all about to return to the final and win the cup, and Don told everyone who asked that the Bruins needed a pitcher on their list,” said the source. “If it’s not the Oilers who trade McDavid or Draisaitl, the Bruins Krug won’t move until the deadline.”

Everyone involved is ready to let Krug play. So far it has been quite successful. The Boston Bruins, who have four wins in a row, have helped Torey Krug have five points during that time. There is a bit more data to back this up.

Torey Krug’s appearance this season puts him in elite company. # NHLBruins @ MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/E9jWx5fJzQ

– Jason Paul 🥥 (@WaveIntel) February 6, 2020 A

Again the Boston Bruins know what they have in a pitcher. The question is all about affordability.

