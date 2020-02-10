advertisement

Boston Bruins should give everything for Chris Kreider?

Matt Porter from The Boston Globe: Again the question arises every day. Should the Bruins go out and get Chris Kreider? Damn the cost, etc. Okay, not exactly.

Chris Kreider’s age (28) and maturity help here. Its stability would equip Boston with a top six goal threat that you can rely on, especially in April. Can the same be said about Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen, etc.? These players are currently asking more questions than answers.

advertisement

Boston needs a power forward and a playmaker to help with the five-on-five game. This distinguishes Kreider. Yes, it will cost a first round, but if Boston goes deep into the playoffs, it’s more like a second. When a deal is made, Boston presses the trigger that must make mistakes.

Keith Jones and his thoughts on “selling” San Jose

Brian Witt from NBC Sports: Expect Brenden Dillon to come from San Jose first.

“I’m 90 percent certain that the trade will take place,” Jones told NBC Sports California. I think the Florida Panthers are an outstanding team for me that would use and need their services. I think you’re talking about a second round for Brenden Dillon, which would be really good for Doug Wilson. He has a certain toughness that many teams want when the playoffs take place. “

Players other than Dillon could be traded, but he remains the survivor. Then there are Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau. Thornton seems destined for San Jose, but will he give up his NMC? As for Marleau, some teams could use his pace and he still has a little offensive punch.

The added value of draft picks and Ron Francis

Eric Duhatschek from The Athletic (Issue): Although Seattle has not played for almost two years, Ron Francis has learned some valuable lessons on draft picks in the past few months. Talk to scouts and get reports back to underline the importance of tips.

For example, as part of the Jack Campbell deal, Los Angeles acquired a second round selection in 2021 (it will likely meet the requirement). These tips are still important because they can be used in deals with Seattle (pick appeasement scenario). Thanks to the draft extension, it is a plausible scenario that Ron Francis does his shopping.

advertisement