Could the Bruins Krejci move at some point?

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: The second line of the Boston Bruins was incompatible with Jake DeBrusk on the left, David Krejci in the middle and a rotating number of players in the past two years on the right.

33-year-old Krejci earned $ 7.5 million a year before graduating. Krejci has a 15-team trading list – which the Bruins have had since the start of the season – and it could be one of their most tradable assets. GM Don Sweeney could make him available at some point, especially if he feels that he needs the upper salary limit this off-season.

If the Bruins decide to keep Krejci in the long term, his next deal will definitely be less than the $ 7.5 million he is now bringing home.

Defender Torey Krug is now earning $ 5.25 million, but could be over $ 9 million on his next contract. The Bruins have to extend it beyond this season.

Trading Krejci would put Charlie Coyle in the second lead. Par Lindholm would then move into the third slot or maybe Jack Studnicka is ready to take the plunge.

Toffoli may be a smarter purchase for the Bruins than Kreider

Joe Haggerty from NBC Sports: It has been known for a while that the Boston Bruins are interested in commuting free agent wingers Chris Kreider and Tyler Toffoli, and that a deal for Toffoli can basically be made whenever they want.

Elliotte Friedman three weeks ago.

“I’m telling you that, I think Boston could make a deal for Toffoli almost any time if they wanted to. I think they know they have it in their pockets,” Friedman told Jeff Marek a long time ago on the podcast of 10 January about “31 thoughts” based on Friedman’s weekly column of sheet music. “So the question is: are you doing this or are you waiting for Kreider?”

Kreider may have been injured on Saturday night. It could be the Bruins’ first choice before the close of trading, but would also be the most expensive to buy – probably including a first round selection.

Toffoli would cost the Bruins a perspective or a draft pick, and perhaps the smarter move given the cost. The Bruins would not give up a top perspective like Urho Vaakanainen or Jack Studnicka.

