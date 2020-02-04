advertisement

Notes on the trading deadline for the Blackhawks, penguins, landlords, senators and rangers

Emily Kaplan from ESPN: If the Chicago Blackhawks are in a good position at the close, don’t expect them to do much. GM Stan Bowman would likely stick to both Robin Lehner and Corey Crawford. Bowman heard offers for Erik Gustafsson. If you drop out of the race, there may be changes in coaching and / or management in this offseason.

The Pittsburgh Penguins would ideally add a striker to replace Jake Guentzel and find someone to take Alex Galchenyuk with.

It sounds like there are many teams trying to add players whose contracts are still pending. Loan players are not that attractive for teams this year and it could be a quiet trading day.

Chris Kreider and Ilya Kovalchuk could be two of the top loan players and they could easily stay with their current teams.

Could the senators be asking too much for UFA Jean-Gabriel Pageau to line up?

The New York Rangers could get more for goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev if they wait until the draft.

No current news about three outstanding senators

Chris Stevenson from The Athletic: Ottawa’s Senator, GM Pierre Dorion, was out in Europe, so there has been no news recently about contract negotiations with upcoming freelance agents Mark Borowiecki, Jean-Gabriel Pageau or Dylan DeMelo. Dorion recently said on the TSN 1200, “You can get contracts pretty quickly.”

What would the three offer:

DeMelo: Three years, $ 9 million

Borowiecki: Two years, three million dollars.

Pageau: three years, $ 11 million

You could probably get more money in the free market, so it’s possible that all three could be postponed.

Should the Canadians stick to Kovalchuk?

Marc Dumont from The Athletic: Brendan Gallagher’s return to the lineup has brought Ilya Kovalchuk into the lineup, but its value is still there. The Canadians could trade him in on the cut-off date, but they might be wise to keep it and possibly re-sign it so they can fight for a place in the playoffs again next season.

The Canadians lack pure shooting talent, which Kovalchuk has. It would likely add more value to the team in one season than any draft round 4 pick.

