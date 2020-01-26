advertisement

An alleged need for a defense lawyer makes no sense unless …

AJ Haefele: “All due respect for reporting that others do, but it just doesn’t make sense for the Avs to add a defender at the close of trade unless it’s a major upgrade.” I’m not sure if this guy is available on D this year. Avs already have depth and youth there. It’s a sticky wicket. “

Rumors from across the league

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.: The Anaheim Ducks may be busy pushing the trading deadline since GM Bob Murray has many options and is open to almost anything. League leaders believe they will undertake a full reconstruction. You will accept bad contracts for prospects and picks. Not everyone will be available. Some players still have a term that some competitors are not interested in.

The New York Rangers are still undecided what to do with the upcoming UFA Chris Kreider – to act or sign again. Kreider said at the weekend that there were no contract negotiations. It is believed that the Boston Bruins would give a big boost.

The Calgary Flames, the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues are looking for a goalie.

Los Angeles Kings striker Tyler Toffoli is likely on the move.

The teams look at defender Brenden Dillon from San Jose Sharks. GM Doug Wilson is looking for a future in every store. The sharks have no choice for the first round, so he will try to return to that round.

The LA Kings want to exchange defender Alec Martinez and his $ 4 million cap hit for another year. It cannot be easy for them.

Tom Fitzgerald, interim general director of the New Jersey Devils, plans to take over Andy Greene, Sami Vatanen and Wayne Simmonds in anticipation of the UFAs. Striker Kyle Palmieri’s name is also known – he has a no-trade list of eight teams.

The Florida Panthers are looking for a defender and substitute goalkeeper. You might have some interest in the Ottawa Senators, Dylan DeMelo. The Carolina Hurricanes may also be interested in DeMelo.

The senators are expected to speak to Jean-Gabriel Pageau about an extension, but could move him and there will be interest. GM Pierre Dorion will look for a selection and prospect for the first round.

The New York Islanders and Winnipeg Jets are looking for a defender.

Expect the Pittsburgh Penguins to be among the teams that want to make a move ahead of time.

