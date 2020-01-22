advertisement

Are the Maple Leafs using their depth forward to improve their blue line? What are other needs and what options do they have?

Jonas Seigel from The Athletic: If the Toronto Maple Leafs miss the playoffs, GM Kyle Dubas could sit in the hot chair.

If the Maple Leafs don’t think they can play four rounds of playoffs with Jake Muzzin, Morgan Rielly, Tyson Barrie, Justin Holl, Travis Dermott, and Rasmus Sandin (or Cody Ceci), they may need to add on the deadline.

advertisement

You have no choice for the first round of 2020. Ilya Mikheyev will need a raise next season. Can you afford Kasperi Kapanen $ 3.2 million for two more years?

If Alex Kerfoot fits the wing better, does it have to be retrofitted in the center line of the third line? Kerfoot has three years for $ 3.5 million. Are you trading Kerfoot for help on the blue line?

Andreas Johnsson has a $ 3.4 million cap hit by 2023. Pierre Engvall is a pending RFA.

The Leafs could also add a backup goalkeeper.

Jason Greger: TSNs Craig Button: “The players in Toronto are overwhelmed. If you suggest Bracco, you get a solid Dman. Sure, he’d get you a good AHL D man. Your strikers, who are not in the top four, will not pick up the returnees. “

James Mirtle from The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs have made several inquiries this season about New York Rangers goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev.

So far, the Rangers have been demanding a high price – a qualified young NHL-enabled player – and no draft pick or prospect.

The Maple Leafs and others find this price too high for the 23-year-old goalkeeper, who only has 60 NHL games in stock.

It is believed that the Maple Leafs will offer Jeremy Bracco while the Rangers are looking for more established players, this would likely mean Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnsson or Alexander Kerfoot. That probably won’t work for the Leafs.

Luke Fox from Sportsnet: The Maple Leafs are expected to be buyers on the reporting date, but may need to be creative due to their upper salary limit. Look at three potential trade targets for the Maple Leafs.

Alexandar Georgiev – New York Rangers – Pending RFA with a profit of $ 792,500. The Rangers are looking for young, qualified strikers. If the Leafs can’t negotiate a deal with the Rangers, they should contact goalkeepers Casey DeSmith, Ryan Miller or Aaron Dell.

Brenden Dillon – San Jose Sharks – The left-handed defender should be the top goal of the Leafs’ blue line. The 29-year-old has a defensive, physical presence and has playoff experience. The Leafs have many winger perspectives that the sharks might be interested in.

Travis Hamonic – Calgary Flames – The Leafs have had an interest in the right-handed defender since his time with the Islanders and were on the verge of winning him in the postseason, but Nazem Kadri canceled the deal. The Flames are looking for a top six winger. Leafs may need to switch salaries to Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, or Alexander Kerfoot to reach a defender limit.

Rental options that Maple Leafs consider include Sami Vatanen, Mike Green, Erik Gustafsson, Dylan DeMelo, Andy Greene, Ron Hainsey, Sean Walker and Michael Del Zotto.

advertisement