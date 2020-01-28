advertisement

What are the blue jackets doing with Anderson?

Aaron Portzline from The Athletic: A perfect world would see the Columbus Blue Jackets RFA Josh Anderson sign long term after the season. However, there is a certain feeling in the league that Anderson could be relocated at the close of trade or, more likely, in the off-season.

The teams watched Anderson for a while. Anderson’s agent and Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen struggled during the latest contract negotiations in which Anderson missed the training camp.

Anderson owes a qualifying offer of $ 2.1 million. He is a referee and one year away from the unlimited freedom of choice.

If a team has taken it on during their RFA period, it has a guarantee of at least one year and the chance to sign it in the long term. If you move him next season, it’s just a rental.

Anderson struggled after a career high with 27 goals and 47 points this season. He has also been injured for the past six weeks. If he had continued with last season’s numbers, he could have considered at least $ 6 million a season for a long-term deal.

Blue Jackets could stick to him, sign a one-year contract, and try to sign him up for a long-term extension next year.

Zajac and Greene met with Devils Interim GM

Corey Masisak from The Athletic: New Jersey Devils striker Travis Zajac and defender Andy Greene said they met with interim GM Tom Fitzgerald to discuss their future. Zajac has one year left, Greene is a pending UFA, and neither has trade clauses.

Elliotte Friedman reported last week that Zajac would not waive its non-trade clause on possible trade.

“I know that obviously calling teams. For me it’s just … I want to be here,” said Zajac. “I want to be in Jersey. I think we have a good young group. As I said from the start, we will mature and be a really good team. “

Greene said that his conversation with Fitzgerald was only preliminary to consider all options since he has the full NTC. He said he would not be asked to refrain from doing so.

It is hard to see that the Devils Greene offer a contract before a permanent GM is hired. You could move it on the key date and then try to sign it again in the off-season.

Other upcoming Devils UFAs that could be on the move are Sami Vatanen, Wayne Simmonds and Kevin Rooney.

