Martin Brodeur, who has a different role than a managing director in mind?

Renaud Lavoie (Twitter): It looks like Martin Brodeur doesn’t want the job as general manager. Instead of being president of the hockey business, Brodeur seems

The New Jersey Devils have always been a true president of Hockey Operations. He currently acts as an advisor on ownership and as a supervisor for hockey operations.

Some originally thought Brodeur was an ideal candidate, but depending on who you speak to, this may not be the case.

Seven bold predictions from the New Jersey Devils

Chris Ryan from NJ.com: It could be time to get braver. Expect Tom Fitzgerald not to go crazy as a seller during this trading period. In this case, New Jersey would like to convert more than convert.

Don’t be surprised if Sami Vatanen and Kyle Palmieri make it and sign extensions. The defender was particularly open to signing a new contract with the Devils. He likes New Jersey and wants to stay. Palmieri is a local product that can be signed on July 1st at the earliest. However, expect the striker and New Jersey to do something until the extension.

At least one player whose contract is still two or more years old will be traded. This could mean Miles Wood and has been heard in a number of ways – including Twitter. Pavel Zacha could be another choice alongside Damon Severson. PK Subban remains an easy option.

New Jersey will eventually have three goalkeepers to see what Cory Schneider can do on the net. Louis Domingue was up and down, but eventually Mackenzie Blackwood will recover from an injury. This will be interesting.

Kyle Palmieri and Blake Coleman, who score 30 goals, would be an extremely bold prediction considering Coleman sees little Powerplay ice age. Another is Tom Fitzgerald, who removes the preliminary day and becomes general manager. There is also the idea that New Jersey will win the draft lottery. Finally, expect several AHL players to draw long looks. These include Michael McLeod, Nathan Bastian and Joey Anderson to begin with.

