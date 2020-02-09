advertisement

Ilya Kovalchuk is of interest to several teams

Eric Engels from SportsNet: A motivated Ilya Kovalchuk continues to arouse interest in other ice hockey teams. Marc Bergevin, who is selling at the close of the trade, looks rather not yet.

In 15 games, the winger has six goals and 12 points, including an overtime winner against Toronto. Boston, Edmonton and Calgary are currently of different interest. Edmonton seems to be the best fit at the moment.

advertisement

Max Domi seems to be just speculation, while it would take a ton to drive Tomas Tatar away. It seems that Nate Thompson is the most likely Montrealer to switch before the deadline – before everyone else.

Renaud Lavoie: Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said Tomas Tatar and Jeff Petry will not be bought. Where you will be in the leaderboard at the close of trading will determine whether you will outsource some of your outstanding UFAs.

Is Kyle Connor a trading bait?

Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press: This is not the first time Connor has been mentioned in trade rumors. The first time was during the restricted free agency. In the end, he signed a seven-year contract for $ 50 million. That was September with so much hope for Winnipeg.

As the season for the jets is sideways, Winnipeg speaks volumes when he hears offers from Connor. Little is likely to result from this. On the other hand, Connor scored in eight games before scoring against Ottawa on Saturday afternoon. Bowen Byram would be at the heart of a Colorado deal. Unfortunately, Byram wouldn’t be the best defense for a couple of seasons.

Winnipeg needs an NHL defender now, not later. Connor appears to be safe.

Joel Edmundson and the business …

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Joel Edmundson just wanted to stay in St. Louis. Unfortunately for the defender, that was not on the cards. Edmundson knew what was coming when he won his arbitration. He left St. Louis for Carolina after trading in September. Justin Faulk went the other way and signed a seven-year extension.

The interesting thing is. Edmundson understands that it is a business and that business takes place all the time. He just hadn’t expected it to be him.

advertisement