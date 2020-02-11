advertisement

Alec Martinez is still fighting in Los Angeles

Lisa Dillman from The Athletic: Alec Martinez fights for his team and has no matter how bad it got for Los Angeles. The Defender of the Kings is 32 years old, with one year remaining in his current business. There are some teams looking for a defensive defender

Martinez and its versatility add to its value. Fortunately, Los Angeles can wait if no team makes a good enough offer. The kings have some leverage and can trade Martinez anytime next year. Martinez’s struggle shows his ability to do everything for his team even in a lost season.

Some RFA defenders who keep an eye on …

Steven Ellis of the Hockey News: While Darnell Nurse signed a two-year contract on Monday, other RFA defenders remain on the radar. Anthony DeAngelo tries to get a big boost with the Rangers while he is pacing for around 60 points. Then there is Mikhail Sergachev from Tampa Bay. Sergachev represents a crop of RFAs that Tampa has.

The problem with him is that Tampa Bay may have no choice but to offer him a bridge deal, like the $ 5.6 million AAV Nurse has received. But does Tampa have a higher customs duty than this dollar?

After that, Ethan Bear, who establishes himself as a defender of the NHL, increases his dollar amount for the Edmonton Oilers every day. Vince Dunn plays well enough outside of the puck to make a bigger deal from St. Louis.

One of the most underrated defenders on this list remains Ryan Pulock. Pulock appears to be on pace for a 45-point season while playing several different roles for New York. Devon Toews, which is establishing itself as a versatile threat, is another islander who could make money.

Erik Cernak hits big, plays physically and can sometimes give offensive strikes. Tampa Bay has a number of defenders in their system, so they have options.

Ryan Strome and the Rangers?

Emily Kaplan from ESPN.com: can Ryan Strome stay in New York? New York lets him play top-line minutes (now 19 a night) and the results have been amazing. Strome has 45 points in 54 games and is an RFA after this season. It looks like New York won’t act on him despite defensive deficiencies. Things could change, but it remains possible for Electricity to bridge the gap.

