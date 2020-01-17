advertisement

Cohesion is critical for the new front office in New Jersey

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Front Office of the New Jersey Devils was lacking in collaboration, according to some, and this rift was a problem. Tom Fitzgerald and Martin Brodeur are now leading the Devils. Few expected that.

What they do will shape this Devils team in the coming months. Brodeur will serve as President of Hockey Ops in a few months (possibly via Tom Fitzgerald). CEO Scott O’Neill anticipates a comprehensive search.

Fitzgerald is the strongest candidate because he has the insider track. How he does over the next four months gives management an idea of ​​how extensive the search is.

“I have to put it all together. Of course I knew a lot about it, but how deep these discussions were, I’m trying to achieve that, “said Fitzgerald.

Well, these conversations he had with Shero will be with Martin Brodeur.

Some candidates replace former general manager Ray Shero

Craig Custance from The Athletic: First there is a shortlist that Ray Shero should take over permanently. Let’s take a look.

Tom Fitzgerald offers the obvious possibility. Fitzgerald enjoys the ability to audition for this job first. He also has a trading period and several months later to show management what he can do.

Martin Brodeur introduces the nostalgic candidate, but most think he doesn’t want the job. Ron Hextall can collect an interview but can’t expect much more.

Mike Gillis, who plays a role in the organization of the Devils, remains possible. Could he be managing director? Could be. Bill Zito comes in with peace that his wife is good for. He was the front runner for the job in Seattle before his wife got sick. Zito remains one of the best candidates outside of the organization.

However, Laurence Gilman seems to be the most fascinating choice. He is Toronto’s Deputy General Manager and has seen it all. Gilman combines analytics with the eye test better than anyone else. He enjoys the versatility of converting and converting depending on the situation.

Stay tuned because this search will go in different directions before a permanent manager is appointed.

