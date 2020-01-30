advertisement

31 thoughts this week

Elliotte Friedman from Sportsnet: A few notes surfaced this week, including Kyle Dubas, who “examines every good defender in the market”.

One player was Minnesota’s Mathew Dumba, who has three years left for his current deal. Dumba has underperformed so far this year, but changing the landscape could help. Ultimately, the player’s game decides whether a deal is needed or not.

There is also a growing feeling that Montreal is doing very little with regard to the next steps up to 2021. Tomas Tatar and Jeff Petry reserve some offers that cannot be refused. Montreal is suspicious of trying to hire a rental to get to the playoffs.

Then there are the Buffalo Sabers, which the playoffs once contested in the nine years of Terry Pegula’s ownership. A sense of darkness is emerging, perhaps with more trades on the horizon. However, this can wait until summer.

Joe Thornton’s trade inquiries seem to be something that should come from Joe Thornton.

Chris Kreider is still between an expansion and a trade. This is expected to happen by the deadline. Then there are the three goalies of the New York Rangers. A decision could only be made in the summer, as New York appears in a hurry.

Will this be the year in which the trading period has expired completely? Brian Burke means that especially this year. Most of the time, however, something unexpected happens. Stay tuned.

There was some interest in the former NHL player Nikita Nesterov. However, it looks like the former player from Tampa Bay and Montreal will sign a long-term contract in Russia.

John Hynes received a one-year extension from Nashville and Peter DeBoer a two-year extension from Vegas. Hynes’ term expires in 2021-22 and Deboer’s term in 2022-23.

Today’s scouting list in Los Angeles

Dennis Bernstein from the fourth period: The latest scouting list for today’s game in Los Angeles.

Early check-in from the Staples Center, no surprise on the extensive scout list for TBL-LAK:

Regulars:

BUF STL SJS ANA

Interested viewers:

VGK (2) NSH FLA PIT BOS CGY NYI DAL COL

This is an interesting list.

