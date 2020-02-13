David Pastrnak completed his fourth hat trick of the season and surpassed 40 goals as the Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Pastrnak regained the league lead with his 41st goal when he scored late in the third in the second period. Patrice Bergeron added an empty net and Brad Marchand had two assists as the Bruins won for the seventh time in their last eight games. Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots to improve to 13-0-6 at home this season.

Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadians, who lost their second straight. Carey Price made 34 saves for Montreal.

Pastrnak became the first Bruins to score 40 goals in a season after Glen Murray scored 44 in 2002-03. He is the first Bruin to record four hat tricks in a season since Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr each made it in 1974-75.

Canucks 3, Blackhawks 0

Jacob Markstrom stopped 49 strokes for his second shutout of the season as Vancouver emptied the visit to the agoicago.

It was the fifth career shutout for Markstrom, who also picked up his 22nd win of the season. The Canucks improved to 19-6-3 at home, the best home win by any Western Conference team and won for the 11th time in their last 12 games at Rogers Arena.

Brandon Sutter had one goal and two assists, and Bo Horvat and Adam Gaudette also scored for Vancouver. Corey Crawford finished with 17 defenses for Chicago, which saw its no-win attack in five games of the season (0-3-2) despite scoring 49 season goals.

Kings 5, Flames 3

Calvin Petersen made 35 saves in his second start of the season and the 12th of his NHL career, helping Los Angeles end a five-game losing streak with a win against visiting Calgary.

Petersen made 14 saves in the third period, including three during a five-on-three that lasted 1:02. The Kings scored Tyler Toffoli, Austin Wagner, Kurtis MacDermid, Jeff Carter and Sean Walker who came 0-5-0 at Staples Center since December 31st.

Elias Lindholm scored two goals, Mikael Backlund also scored and David Rittich made 28 saves for Calgary, coming from a 6-2 win.

