advertisement

Connor McDavid scored twice, and Leon Draisaitl racked up four assists to lead the visiting Edmonton Oilers to an 8-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night in an old-time Alberta battle.

The Oilers, who racked up wins on consecutive nights, have an 8-1-2 record in their last 11 games. They scored twice in the first 65 seconds and led 4-1 early in the third before the Flames scored consecutive goals.

Edmonton responded to Calgary’s rally with two more goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Caleb Jones to regain control before the madness followed.

advertisement

A line scramble erupted at the last minute of the second period, including a rare fight between Oilers goalkeeper Mike Smith and Calgary net Talent cam Talbot. Fracas started with Talbot throwing punches at Sam Gagner at the end of the Flames, and Talbot also got into it with Alex Chiasson before Smith approached the ice at center and invited Talbot to slam.

Rangers 1, Red Wings 0

Henrik Lundqvist recorded his first shutout since the 2017-18 season, and visiting New York marked his second win over Detroit in as many nights.

New York won 4-2 on Friday in its home ice in the first game since the All-Star break for both teams. The 37-year-old Lundqvist, who is going through the worst season of his career with history, made 33 saves on Saturday as he picks up his first meeting since November 19, 2017. Lundqvist has five career shutouts against the Wings.

Mika Zibanejad scored the only goal of the game in a power play in the opening period. The Detroit Beam loss totaled eight games despite Jonathan Bernier’s 30 saves. The Wings, who have the league’s worst record, have been shut out five times this season.

Lightning 3, Sharks 0

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Curtis McElhinney made 30 saves for his first shutout of the season as Tampa Bay won in San Jose.

Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat also scored for the Lightning, who went 3-0-1 on their four-match trip to Dallas, Los Angeles, Anaheim and San Jose, and improved to 15-2-1 in their 18 games. past. Tampa Bay also improved to 8-0-0 this season against Pacific Division teams.

San Jose goalie Aaron Dell stopped 32 of 34 shots, but the Sharks lost their second straight and fell to 1-5-0 in their last six games.

Bruins 6, Wild 1

Defender Torey Krug tallied two goals and two assists as Boston felt past Minnesota at Saint Paul, Minn.

All-Star Game MVP David Pastrnak scored the 38th high touchdown of his career to highlight his three-point performance for the Bruins, who went 3-for-3 in power play in the period. second.

Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk each had one goal and one assist, and Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves to help Boston improve to 7-2-1 in its last 10 games overall. The Bruins have also won six in a row against the Wild.

Canucks 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

Quinn Hughes scored his second goal of the game 42 seconds into overtime as Vancouver’s visit remained red with a win over New York.

Hughes’ goal in the only overtime hit gave the Canucks their fifth straight win and improved them to 14-3-0 since December 19th. J.T. Miller and Tim Schaller also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves.

Brock Nelson’s goal in the final minute of forced overtime regulation for the Islanders, who have lost four of five (1-2-2) and are just 13-12-4 since a franchise record 17 games from October 12 -Nov. 23. Michael New College and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York, while goalkeeper Thomas Greiss scored 20 saves.

Jets 5, Blues 2

Jack Roslovic scored twice and added an assist as Winnipeg beat St. Louis. Louis to snap a five-game losing streak.

Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for the Jets, who won only the second time in their last nine games. Andrew Copp, Blake Wheeler and Patrick Laine also scored for Winnipeg, and Sami Niku and Mark Scheifele each had two assists.

Brayden Schenn and Ryan O’Reilly scored, and Jordan Binnington stopped 28 of 31 shots for the Blues, who are 1-6-1 in their last eight games on the road.

Canadiens 4, Panthers 0

Defender Jeff Petry posted a career-high four assists, and Carey Price stopped 29 hits to lead Montreal over Florida.

Petry has seven points (one goal, six assists) in two games against the Panthers this season. He registered assistants in the goals of Nick Suzuki, Artturi Lehkonen, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher.

The Panthers, who lost to captain Alexander Barkov in the second period with a lower body injury, were put on hold in their six-match win. Coach Joel Quenneville said afterwards that Barkov’s injury did not appear to be serious.

Flyers 6, avalanche 3

Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee scored two goals meticulously to remove the Philadelphia host on the Colorado pass.

Matt Niskanen had a goal and an assist, Scott Laughton also scored and Sean Couturier recorded three assists for the Flyers, who improved to 18-4-4 at home. Hayes also had an assist. Flight keeper Alex Lyon made 28 saves.

Andre Burakovsky and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and an assist, while Mikon Rantanen scored for the Avalanche, who had snapped their three-match win streak. Avalanche goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer stopped 22 shots.

Sabers 2, Blue Jackets 1 (OT)

Jack Eichel scored the game-winning goal 36 seconds into overtime when Buffalo relaxed visiting Columbus.

The Sabers gained possession on the face in an extra period and never gave up the ball. Eichel entered the offensive zone from the left, moved to the right circle and dived home his 31st career high goal in the only overtime shot. It was the third winner of his OT team this season.

Evan Rodrigues scored, and Rasmus Dahlin, Rasmus Ristolainen and Sam Reinhart contributed assists for the Sabers, who improved to 5-1-0 in Navy competitions this season.

Maple Sheet 2, Senators 1 (OT)

Mitch Marner scored a power play goal at 3:54 overtime, and Toronto overcame a visit to Ottawa.

Maple Leaves killed an interference penalty against Tyson Barrie during overtime, then continued the power play with 1:20 to play when Sen. Mike Reilly was called in for interference. Marner scored his 14th goal of the season in a slap shot.

Jason Spezza also scored for the Leafs, against the team where he spent 11 seasons with him. Michael Hutchinson, making his first start since Jan. 4, made 24 saves for Toronto and earned his fourth straight start.

Blackhawks 3, Coyotes 2 (SO)

Brandon Saad’s two goals, 40 saves by goalkeeper Corey Crawford and a goal kick by Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane gave the Chicago visit a win over Arizona.

The Blackhawks have won six of their last seven games while the Coyotes have lost five straight and are 1-5-3 in their last nine games.

Brad Richardson and Conor Garland scored for Arizona, but the Coyotes missed both shots in the shootout after rallying from a 2-0 deficit to take the game overtime.

Golden Knights 3, Predators 0

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 19 shots for his third shutout of the season as he headed to Vegas for a win over Nashville.

It was the 59th career shutout for Fleury, breaking a tie with Predators goalkeeper Pekka Rinne – who had 36 saves – for 19th on the NHL’s all-time list and switching to a tie with Evgeni Nabokov for 18th place.

Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith scored for the Golden Knights, who won both ends of a back-to-back that started with a 4-3 win at Carolina on Friday.

Stars 3, Devils 2 (OT)

Joe Pavelski scored with 3:21 remaining overtime when Dallas pulled New Jersey to Newark, N.J.

Joel Kiviranta scored his first career goal 5:04 in the third for the Stars, as Jason Dickinson scored late in the second period. Ben Bishop made 29 saves and improved to 12-2 against the Devils.

Kevin Rooney scored a short-handed goal in the first period, and Nico Hischier scored with 8:07 left in the third period for New Jersey, which has not lost to the Stars at home in regulation since March 15, 2000. Louis Domingue made 28 saves as the Devils fell to 1-3-2 in their last six games.

Duck 3, Kings 1

Ryan Miller made 46 saves, the most in a game since January 2016, to lift Anaheim’s visit to Los Angeles.

Miller, 39, was making his 13th start as a backup to John Gibson this season. He improved to 11-6-4 in 22 career starts against Los Angeles, including 2-0 this season. He had 34 saves in a 4-2 win against the visiting Kings on December 2.

Max Jones, Derek Grant and Jacob Larsson scored for Anaheim, which has won four of six. Tyler Toffoli scored a power play goal, and Jonathan Quick made 25 saves for the Kings, who have not won at Staples Center since a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 31.

– Starting the media level

advertisement