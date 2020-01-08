advertisement

Six different players scored in the second period of Tampa Bay’s six goals, Carter Verhaeghe extended his first hat trick and the Lightning snatched the visiting Vancouver Canucks 9-2 on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay tied its franchise record for goals and extended its winning run to an eight-season fixture, the longest club since a 10-match stretch last February.

Lightning’s six-goal period matched the franchise’s record set in 1995 against Winnipeg. Brayden Point scored and assisted on three goals, and Steven Stamkos posted his 17th goal and had two assists.

Elias Pettersson and Loui Eriksson scored for Vancouver, which scored its seven-game winning streak. That match was only the second in NHL history to feature two teams holding a winning attack for at least seven consecutive games.

Coyotes 5, Panthers 2

Former NHL MVP Taylor Hall had a touchdown and an assist, and team captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson added a goal and two assists as Arizona defeated Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Hall, won by the New Jersey Devils last month, had his first multi-point game since joining the Coyotes. He has three goals and five assists in 10 games with his young team. The Coyotes also scored goals from Christian Dvorak, Carl Soderberg and former Panthers first-rounder Lawson Crouse.

Goalie Adin Hill had 37 defenses, and Phil Kessel added three assists for Arizona. Florida got goals from Noel Acciari and Mike Hoffman – that’s 15 on the season for each – and 32 saves from Chris Driedger.

Hurricane 5, Flyers 4 (OT)

Dougie Hamilton scored through the 1:56 overtime to give Carolina the win over Philadelphia in Raleigh, N.C.

The Flyers’ Travis Sanheim scored with 4:11 left to tie the game. He came on one of just three hits for the Flyers in the third period. Travis Konecny, Michael Raffl and Nicolas Aube-Kubel had previous goals for the Flyers. Brian Elliott had 28 saves.

Lucas Wallmark, Warren Foegele, Jake Gardiner and Joel Edmundson scored in regulation for Carolina. Sebastian Aho had two assists, including one in the winning goal. Carolina goalkeeper James Reimer stopped 17 shots.

Bruins 6, Predators 2

David Pastrnak scored his 32nd leading goal in the NHL and goalkeeper Tuukka Rask made 33 saves as Boston defeated the Nashville host, disrupting the debut of Predators coach John Hynes.

Hynes, who started the season behind the New Jersey Devils bench before being fired Dec. 3, was named coach earlier in the day after the Predators fired coach Peter Laviolette and his teammate Kevin McCarthy on Monday.

Leading the Atlantic Bruins also included Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron, Chris Wagner, David Krejci and Charlie Coyle, who won for the first time in four games (1-1-2). Philip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored power play goals for the Predators. Goalkeeper Pekka Rinne stopped 30 of 35 shots.

Rangers 5, Avalanche 3

Rookie goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves in his first NHL game to lead the New York host past Colorado.

Called off after an exceptional season in the AHL, the 24-year-old Shesterkin looked strong as he faced 32 kicks from the high-scoring avalanche, which came in second on the NHL in goals on Tuesday. Avalanche keeper Philipp Grubauer saved 24 of 28 shots.

Artemi Panarin collected two assists and a goal. Jesper Fast had three assists for the Rangers. Ryan Strome and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, while Tony DeAngelo collected two assists. J.T. Compher scored twice for Colorado, and Andre Burakovsky had two assists.

Blues 3, Sharks 2

Goalkeeper Jordan Binnington stopped 27 of 29 shots while hosting St. Louis snatched a three-game no-hitter attack by beating San Jose.

The loss can be especially painful for the Sharks as captain Logan Couture came out of the match in the second period with a left foot injury. He needed help getting off the ice after being checked on the bottom boards by Blues defenseman Vince Dunn.

The Sharks scored Tyler Bozak, Ivan Barbashev and David Perron and the Sharks scored Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson, who received 24 saves from Aaron Dell.

Islanders 4, Devils 3 (OT)

Anders Lee scored with 51 seconds left in overtime to lift New York to a back-to-back victory over New Jersey in Newark, N.J.

Lee was fired past the keeper, Mackenzie Blackwood, shut down a frantic schedule in which each team had a 3-on-1 opportunity in the 90 seconds before the Islanders captain’s goal.

It was the second goal of the match in as many nights for Lee, who scored Monday in the third period of a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Red Wings 4, Canadiens 3

Frans Nielsen scored two goals and the Detroit host scored three third-period goals to garner her third win this season against Montreal.

Filip Zadina scored what proved to be the game-winner for Detroit, which has only eight wins other than its Canadiens win. Robby Fabbri also scored for the Wings while Jonathan Bernier made 23 saves.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal. For the Canadiens, both Artturi Lehkonen and Victor Mete scored, while Charlie Lindgren stopped 26 strokes.

Capitals 6, Senators 1

Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each scored two goals while Washington won their third consecutive game beating Ottawa.

The Capitals scored the last six goals of the game – three each in the second and third periods. Rookie goalie Ilya Samsonov played again for the Capitals, stopping 26 of 27 shots. Washington held a 41-27 lead in shots.

Ottawa took the lead 1-0 when Artem Anisimov scored on a high kick from Samsonov at 5:40 of the first period, but the Senators dropped their fifth game (0-4-1).

Flames 2, Blackhawks 1

Elias Lindholm scored a pair of goals and Calgary held on to defeat Chicago for its third consecutive victory.

Matthew Tkachuk assisted in both goals for the Flames, who improved to 11-5-1 under coach Geoff Ward after posting a 12-12-4 record under former coach Bill Peters. Flames keeper Cam Talbot stopped 31 of 32 shots.

Dominik Kubalik scored the only goal for the Blackhawks. Chicago’s Corey Crawford fell to 7-12-2 despite scoring 26 of 28 shots.

Penguins 4, Golden Knights 3

Tristan Jarry made 31 saves and Dominik Kahun had a goal and an assist to lead visiting Pittsburgh over Vegas to Las Vegas.

Evgeni Malkin, Patric Hornqvist and Brandon Tanev also scored goals for Pittsburgh, which improved to 12-3-1 in its last 16 games. Kris Letang, named an All-Star Game replacement along with Jarry earlier Tuesday, added two assists.

Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny and Reilly Smith scored goals for Vegas, which had a four-game winning hurdle and crashed into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with Arizona. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped just 12 of the 16 shots he faced.

Blue Jackets 4, Ducks 3

Nathan Gerbe and Zach Werenski scored goals 72 seconds away at the end of the second period, and Columbus rallied to defeat host Anaheim.

Werenski added an empty net goal with 1:33 remaining, and Eric Robinson also scored for the Blue Shirts, who won on consecutive nights in Southern California after defeating the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins made 37 saves for Columbus.

Ondrej Kase had two goals and Ryan Getzlaf scored another for the Ducks. Anaheim goalkeeper Ryan Ryan Miller made 23 saves in just his fourth start since December 6th.

