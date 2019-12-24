advertisement

Mitch Marner had two goals and three assists, and the Toronto Maple Leaf scored twice in six seconds to take the lead during the third period on the road to defeat the visiting Carolina at 8-8 on Monday afternoon.

John Tavares added one goal and two assists for Toronto. Auston Matthews, Tyson Barrie and Jason Spezza each had one goal and one assist, and William Nylander and Pierre Engvall each had one goal.

Zach Hyman had three assists for the Maple Leagues, who have won five straight. Frederick Andersen made 34 saves for Toronto.

advertisement

Martin Necas had two goals and two assists for the Hurricanes, and Erik Haula added two goals and one assist. Brock McGinn and Andrei Svechnikov also scored goals while Lucas Wallmark and Ryan Dzingel each had two assists.

Blues 4, Kings 1

Brayden Schenn scored two goals in a first-period attack when visiting St. Louis. Louis extended his winning lead to six games with a win over Los Angeles.

Jaden Schwartz and Vince Dunn also scored in the opening period as the Blues improved to 2-0-0 on their current three-match trip after winning all four of their games in a hometown that ended last week.

Jordan Binnington made 29 saves as the Blues improved to 2-0-0 against the Kings this season after winning a 5-2 home win on October 24th. Alex Iafallo scored a power-play goal for the Kings, who lost their third consecutive game (0-2-1).

Devils 7, Blackhawks 1

Jack Hughes snagged a nearly two-month drought scoring the first period to start a seven-goal unanswered stretch from New Jersey, which enjoyed its worst win in over a year by interfering with the Chicago host. . Devils goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves.

B.C. Subban scored the second goal 51 seconds into the second period for the Devils, who also got goals from Damon Severson, John Hayden, Travis Zajac, Blake Coleman and Pavel Zacha. New Jersey had not won a six-goal game since beating the Washington Capitals 6-0 on October 11, 2018.

Zack Smith scored early in the first period for the Blackhawks, who absorbed their worst loss since falling to the Florida Panthers 7-0 on March 25, 2017.

Senators 3, Sabers 1

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two goals, and Ottawa defeated Buffalo.

Brady Tkachuk had a goalless goal and two assists, and Craig Anderson made 43 saves for the Senators in his first game since Dec. 7, when he suffered a lower body injury against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Zemgus Girgensons scored for Buffalo, which is 1-3-1 in its past five games, and Linus Ullmark made 27 saves. Jack Eichel produced no points as he managed at least one in 18 consecutive games played. His belt officially ended after 17 games when he landed Thursday due to an upper-body injury.

Butterflies 5, Rangers 1

Travis Sanheim scored two goals and added an assist while Kevin Hayes scored two goals to keep the Philadelphia host past New York for her fourth straight win.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored one goal while James van Riemsdyk and Justin Brown each had two assists for the Flyers, who scored five unanswered goals after falling behind 1-0. Flight keeper Carter Hart made 34 saves and improved to 11-1-2 at home.

Jesper Fast scored the only goal for the Rangers. New York goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist stopped 25 shots.

Wild 3, 0 flames

Devan Dubnyk set aside all 22 tackles he faced, and Joel Eriksson Ek scored on his return from injured reserve as Minnesota closed Calgary in Saint Paul, Minn.

Luke Kunin also lasted in the second period and set Eric Staal’s empty goal in the third as the Wild enters the NHL holiday break in a 12-4-4 run. Minnesota had allowed 19 goals in its previous four games (1-3-0) but responded to a 6-0 attack by Winnipeg in its last race with a great performance against Calgary.

Dubnyk was making his third appearance after a marked absence due to a serious health issue involving his wife, Jennifer. The 33-year-old pursued a relief appearance against the Jets, skipping all seven shots he faced in the third period to preserve his first shutout of the season and the 32nd of his career.

Bruins 7, Capitals 3

Patrice Bergeron scored twice, and David Krejci had one goal and two assists to lead Boston during a visit to Washington. The Bruins scored four goals in the first period, during which the Capitals scored five penalties.

Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle each had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk and Anders Bjork also lasted when the Bruins picked up their second win in their past 10 games (2-4-4). Tuukka Rask made 39 saves.

The Capitals scored Alex Ovechkin, Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway, who only lost for the third time in their past 13 games. Braden Holtby (seven saves) retired from Washington at the end of the opening period. Ilya Samsonov caught the ball and allowed a four-goal touchdown the rest of the way.

Lightning 6, Panthers 1

Brayden Point scored four points, Tampa Bay scored a trio of goals per game, and the Lightning spent the past visiting Florida.

Point scored one goal and added three assists, and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman added two goals and one assist. Nikita Kucherov scored one goal and two assists. Mikhail Sergachev and Alex Killorn added records for the Lightning, who earned their second win in five games (2-2-1).

In a contest involving two of the last three winners of the Vezina Trophy, Tampa Bay goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy (2019 winner) stopped 29 shots to beat Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky (2013, ’17) in their fourth game this season. season. Bobrovsky made 28 defenses, and Jonathan Huberdeau tied for the team lead with his 14th goal for Florida, who lost for the first time in four games.

Canucks 4, Oilers 2

Rookie defender Quinn Hughes scored a powerful goal in the third period as the Vancouver host rallied for his third straight victory, beating Edmonton.

Tyler Motte, Bo Horvat and Loui Eriksson also scored for the Canucks, and goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Oscar Klefbom scored for the Oilers, and goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen stopped 24 of 27 shots.

Canadiens 6, Jets 2

Tomas Tatar scored twice in the first period and Phillip Danault did the same in the second, as Montreal defeated host Winnipeg for its sixth win in eight games while going on NHL holiday break.

Max Domi scored one goal and set Artturi Lehkonen for another, and Carey Price finished with 27 saves as the Canadiens.

Kyle Connor scored a power play goal in the first period and Patrick Laine also endured for the Jets, who have lost three of their past four games.

Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 3

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored two goals, and Valeri Nichushkin added a goal and an assist to lead Colorado to a win in Las Vegas. It was Bellemare’s first two-goal game of the season.

Gabriel Landeskog, playing in his 600th NHL game, scored an avalanche goal, as did Mikko Rantanen, Matt Nieto and Nazem Kadri. J.T. Compher added two assists while Pavel Francouz had 29 saves to improve to 9-0-1 in his past 11 starts.

Max Pacioretty, William Carrier and Ryan Reaves scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 31 saves while allowing seven goals in a regular-season match only the second time in his career.

Blue Jackets 3, Islands 2

Vladislav Gavrikov scored the winning goal with 3:29 left in the third period for Columbus, who pulled off a victory in Uniondale, N.Y.

Kevin Stenlund and Nathan Gerbe scored in the second period for the Blue Jackets, who have won five straight games and collected one point in eight consecutive games. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 35 saves.

Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who have lost two straight and three of four (1-2-1). Barzal also had an assist, Jordan Eberle contributed two assists, and Thomas Greiss recorded 32 assists.

Predators 3, Coyotes 2

Roman Joshi scored once and added an assist, and Pekka Rinne stopped 26 shots to lead Nashville to a home win against Arizona.

The Predators went up 2-1 near the midpoint of the third period when Josi fired a long shot that made it through the maze of players in front of the net and just inside the near post. He has scored in a franchise-record five games in a row and collected nine points in that span.

Arizona’s Jakob Chychrun answered 37 seconds later, firing home a timer from near the bottom of the right circle to make it a 3-2 game with 9:27 left, but the visitors couldn’t find the equalizer. Antti Raanta made 38 saves for the Coyotes.

– Starting the media level

advertisement