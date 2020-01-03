advertisement

Nazem Kadri scored twice, while the Colorado avalanche ended a six-game losing streak to St. Louis. Louis defeating the Blues 7-3 in Denver.

Avalanche won only the second time in their last seven games (2-4-1). The Western Conference Blues-leaders have lost back-to-back games in the heels of an eight-game winning streak.

Nathan MacKinnon scored one goal and assisted the other three for the avalanche. Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar, J.T. Compher and Joonas Donskoi also scored and Samuel Girard earned four assists. Avalanche goalkeeper Philip Grubauer made 24 saves to overcome his five-match unbeaten run.

Robert Thomas scored twice and Alex Pietrangelo scored the next goal as he added an assist for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 34 saves while giving up seven worst career goals before being relieved by Jake Allen.

Sharks 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

Brent Burns scored a power play goal at 2:02 of overtime to give the visiting San Jose a win over Pittsburgh.

After a third period without a goal, the Sharks went to a four-to-three advantage overtime when Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang destroyed San Jose’s Logan Couture. Burns’ big bellows from the top of the slot went above Tristan Jarry’s display screen handle.

Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture also scored, and Burns had an assist to go along with his goal for San Jose, who twice broke a one-goal lead before catching two points. Patric Hornqvist, playing the day after his 33rd birthday, scored both goals for Pittsburgh, which won its three-game winning streak.

Lightning 2, Canadians 1

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 38 saves to make a pair of first period goals while standing up when visiting Tampa Bay Montreal.

Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov each scored in the first period for the Lightning, who selected the season-winner top five in five games. They have also emerged victorious in 13 straight contests against Division Division foes.

Defender Jeff Petry scored early in the first period and Carey Price made 21 saves, but the Canadians failed to pick Vasilevskiy again and dropped their fourth inning.

Blue Jackets 2, Bruins 1 (OT)

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 52 seconds in overtime as Columbus attacked past host Boston to extend his lead to 12 games (8-0-4).

Sonny Milano tied the game early in the third period, and Elvis Merzlikins made 26 saves while the Blue Jackets won for the seventh time in their last nine games.

David Pastrnak became the first 30-goal scorer this season when he reached out to the Bruins, who picked up their points in the ninth (4-0-5). Tuukka Rask, making his 500th start in the NHL, stopped 31 hits.

Sabers 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

Jack Eichel scored on a penalty kick overtime as the Buffalo host rallied to snap a four-game losing streak by beating Edmonton.

Eichel, who was given the kick after being teased enough while breaking into the net at just 1:09 into the extra session, went wide and then skated in Edmonton net Mike Smith (23 saves). The Sabers star then fired the ball and passed Smith for his 26th goal of the season to give the hosts their second win in nine games.

The Sabers also scored Curtis Lazar and Sam Reinhart, who went 2-0 after Riley Sheahan and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for Edmonton. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for Buffalo.

Devils 2, Islands 1

Nico Hischier scored the lead early in the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves and New Jersey cut New York’s host to Uniondale, N.Y.

B.C. Subban also scored for the Devils, who have won three straight games for the first time this season and are 6-2-1 in their last nine games.

Brock Nelson scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 29 strokes for New York, who had won two straight, both on the road to Minnesota and Washington. New York fell to 0-3-1 in its last four home games as it faced New Jersey for the first time this season.

Maple Leaf 6, Jets 3

William Nylander scored two goals and added an assist and Frederick Andersen made 45 saves as Toronto beat host Winnipeg.

Casper Kapanen added a goal and an assist and Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall and Mitchell Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs, who picked up their point in nine games (8-0-1).

The Jets scored for Kyle Connor, Patrick Laine and Mark Scheifele, who fell to 2-5-1 in their past eight games. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck retired after the second period after allowing five goals on 17 hits.

Golden Knights 5, Flyer 4

Max Pacioretty scored two goals, Shea Theodore had one goal and an assist and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 34 kicks, including one in a penalty kick, as Vegas earned its third straight in the Philadelphia beating of Las Vegas.

Jon Merrill and Cody Glass also scored for Vegas, who had to kill a 6-on-3 advantage in the final 1:29 to hold on to the win. Paul Stastny added two assists.

Sean Couturier had two goals and an assist, Claude Giroux added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny ​​also scored for Philadelphia. Carter Hart made 28 saves.

Canucks 7, Blackhawks 5

Adam Gaudette scored the game winner while J.T. Miller garnered four points while Vancouver claimed its sixth straight win with an on-ice victory over overcago.

With the loss of overtime, Gaudette won the pellet near the boards, went into the slot and sent a wrist shot that found the mark with 4:11 left on the clock. Bo Horvat rounded out the scoring with a goalless goal to catch a three-point play (two goals, one assist). Elias Pettersson also had three points (one goal, two assists) for the Canucks.

Robin Lehner stopped 30 shots for the Blackhawks, who saw their three-game winning shoe.

Flames 4, Rangers 3

Johnny Gaudreau scored a goal and assisted Sean Monahan’s game winner after host Calgary beat New York to grab a two-game slide.

Former Rangers goalkeeper Cam Talbot made 24 saves for the Flames, who also ended a five-game losing streak (0-4-1).

Henrik Lundqvist stopped 25 shots for the Rangers, who have lost two straight and completed a four-game road trip Saturday in Vancouver.

Panthers 6, Senators 3

Evgenii Dadonov had two goals and an assist and Jonathan Huberdeau added a goal and an assist to lead Florida to victory over the Ottawa host.

Noel Acciari, Frank Vatrano and Colton Sceviour also scored goals for Florida, which won for the sixth time in eight games. Keith Yandle and Anton Stralman each added two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 strokes for his 15th win of the season.

Tyler Ennis had a goal and an assist and Chris Tierney and Connor Brown also scored goals for Ottawa, who lost their third straight game. Craig Anderson finished with 25 saves.

Coyotes 4, Ducks 2

Arizona scored three goals in the third period, including Brad Richardson’s 6:47, en route to defeating Anaheim in Glendale, Ariz.

The Coyotes sealed their second straight victory when Carl Soderberg turned down a poor shot by Clayton Keller overcoming the arrival of Ducks goalie John Gibson. The Coyotes also scored Lawson Crouse and Christian Dvorak, who received 27 saves from goalkeeper Antti Raanta.

Anaheim had goals from Jakob Silfverberg and Max Jones. Gibson finished with 30 saves.

