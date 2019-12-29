advertisement

Mark Stone scored two goals, and Marc-Andre Fleury moved to a sixth-place finish in the NHL’s all-time wins list as the Vegas Golden Knights took possession of only the first place in the Pacific Division with a win 4-1 to the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Chandler Stephenson and Paul Stastny also scored goals, and Shea Theodore tied a career-high with three assists for Vegas, who grabbed a two-game losing streak.

Fleury, who had allowed a dozen goals in his two previous starts including seven in a 7-3 loss to Colorado on Monday, finished with 27 saves. He also moved in with Curtis Joseph for sixth place with his 454 career victory.

advertisement

Michael Grabner scored for Arizona, which entered the Vegas-bound competition for first place. Antti Raanta stopped 12 of 16 shots before being replaced by Adin Hill early in the second period. Hill finished with 20 saves in his first appearance of the season.

Sharks 6, flying 1

Timo Meier collected his first hat trick, while host San Jose led Philadelphia to overtake a four-game losing streak.

Mario Ferraro and Joel Kellman both scored their first goals in the NHL, and Patrick Marleau also lasted. Goalkeeper Martin Jones made 26 strokes for the Sharks, who entered the game with just one win in their previous 11 outings.

Ivan Provorov scored the Flyers’ only goal in a power play less than a minute into the third period. Carter Hart made 23 saves for the Flyers, who had a four-match winning streak attack on the first outing of a six-match road trip.

Lightning 5, Canadiens 4

Alex Killorn had two goals and an assist, and Victor Hedman had four career-high assists as Tampa Bay rallied for a win over Montreal.

Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli each finished with a goal and an assist, and Mitchell Stephens also scored a goal for the Lightning, who picked up their winning streak against Atlantic Division opponents in 10 games. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 39 saves and also picked up his third assist of the season.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Max Domi, Ben Chiarot and Jordan Weal scored for the Canadians. Carey’s surgery ended with 25 saves.

Penguins 6, Predators 4

Jake Guentzel stuffed a ball in a swift attack for a power play goal-kick with 1:03 left in regulation as the Pittsburgh host dropped Nashville to sweep the home and home series.

Bryan Rust scored twice, including an empty net and added two assists; Alex Galchenyuk had a goal and an assist, also scoring Dominik Kahun and Kris Letang; and Evgeny Malkin had three assists for the Penguins. Matt Murray, in his third start in December, made 44 saves.

Michael Granlund scored twice, including a goal, for Nashville. Victor Arvidsson and Craig Smith also scored, and Roman Josi had three assists. Predators goalkeeper Juuse Saros withdrew during the first period after giving up three goals in eight strikes. Pekka Rinne stopped 25 of the 27 shots in the relay.

Hurricanes 6, Chapters 4

Warren Foegele scored two goals and added an assist, while Carolina Carolina defeated Washington, snapping a three-game homer.

The Hurricanes also scored Lucas Wallmark, Dougie Hamilton, Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov, who won in Washington overtime in the second game of the season. Carolina goalkeeper Petr Mrazek made 25 saves for the win after losing in his last two decisions.

Nic Dowd, Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Richard Panik scored for the Capitals. Braden Holtby stopped 23 hits. It was only the fifth time in Holtby’s last 23 games that Washington did not secure at least one point.

Rangers 5, maple leaves 4

Tony DeAngelo scored 52 seconds in overtime when New York finished Toronto’s six-game winning streak.

Ryan Strome had two goals and two assists for New York, while Brett Howden and Mika Zibanejad also scored. Artem Panarin had three assists, and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 44 shots.

Auston Matthews had two goals, including a tie-breaker in the final minute of regulation, and added an assist for Maple leaves. William Nylander added a goal and an assist, Pierre Engvall had a goal, and Tyson Barrie had two assists for Toronto. Frederick Andersen made 33 saves.

Stars 3, Avalanche 2 (SO)

Alexander Radulov returned from injury to score the shooter, and Ben Bishop made 41 saves as the Dallas host avoided a third straight loss by beating Colorado for the third time in as many meetings this season.

Tyler Seguin scored his fifth goal in five games, Denis Gurianov posted his ninth goal of the season, and Joe Pavelski had another goal for Dallas, who had lost three of four. Bishop was steady all night and perfect in the fierce exchange as he grabbed his four-game losing streak for the Stars, who also ended a 0-2-1 home run.

Colorado, meanwhile, received goals from J.T. Compher and Ian Cole and a 38-save performance by Philipp Grubauer. Avalanche has dropped five of their last seven.

Canucks 3, Kings 2

Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist, including a 7:05 draw in the third period, and Jacob Markstrom made 49 saves as Vancouver beat Los Angeles.

Jake Virtanen and Tyler Motte also scored for the Canucks, who returned from their break and won their fourth game in a row – during which they have outscored their opponents 16-9.

Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli each had goals for the Kings, who were playing the second half of a back after winning 3-2 in Friday’s overtime in San Jose. Jonathan Quick stopped 23 of 26 shots.

Panthers 5, Red Wings 4

Dominic Toninato scored the second goal of the second period as the Florida host rallied to defeat Detroit in Sunrise, Fla.

Florida also got goals from Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Connolly, Mike Hoffman and Anton Stralman while the Panthers racked up a 3-1 deficit. Hoffman added two assists. Panthers goalkeeper Chris Driedger, starting just his fourth NHL game, made 35 stops to improve to 3-1-0.

Detroit got goals from Darren Helm, Dylan Larkin, Frans Nielsen and Luke Glendening, but the Wings have still lost their fifth straight game and lost 17 of their past 19.

– Starting the media level

advertisement