advertisement

Miles Wood scored two goals and Mackenzie Blackwood made a career-best 46 wins to lift the visiting New Jersey boys past the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Thursday.

Blake Coleman, Damon Severson and Pavel Zacha each added a goal for the Devils, who snapped a three-match losing streak (0-0-3). The Devils, who are in last place in the Metropolitan Division, scored three goals in the third period on four strokes.

Flight keeper Brian Elliott stopped just 13 of 17 shots before retiring for Alex Lyon. Beginner Carter Hart continues to be sidelined with a colic.

advertisement

The Flyers entered the night with the nation’s best percentage in the NHL and an 18-4-4 record. This was only their fifth home loss of the season.

Lightning 4, Penguins 2

Goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and set a Tampa Bay record extending his personal point by winning or losing overtime in 17 games in a win over the visiting Pittsburgh. Vasilevskiy, who leads the NHL with 28 wins, passed Nikolai Khabibulin, who had points in 16 straight games for the Lightning in 2003.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, Mikhail Sergachev, Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli also scored, and Victor Hedman had three assists for the Lightning, who never stalled in their fifth overall win and eight straight at home.

Evgeny Malkin had a goal and an assist, and John Marino scored for the Penguins, who had won two in a row. Matt Murray, who had won six straight starts, made 25 saves.

Islands 5, Kings 3

Kieffer Bellows, playing his second NHL game, scored his first two goals – including the game-winner with 9:50 left to play – as New York overcomes a pair of two-goal deficits to defeat Los Angeles in Brooklyn, NY

Michael Dal Colle, Matt Martin and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who completed a 2-0-1 homestand against Western Conference foes to move to third in the Metropolitan Division. Goalie Thomas Greiss made 22 saves.

The Kings scored Ben Hutton, Alex Iafallo and Trevor Lewis, who have lost eight of nine (1-7-1). Goalkeeper Jonathan Quick stopped 28 of 32 shots.

Hurricane 5, Coyotes 3

Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho scored two goals each, helping Carolina come from behind for a win over Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

The Hurricanes scored four straight goals in the second and third periods to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 lead, and then hung on for their fourth win in six games.

Alex Goligoski had a goal and an assist, Conor Garland scored his team-high 19th goal and Christian Dvorak scored his fifth goal in seven games for Arizona, though the Coyotes lost their sixth game in the past seven.

Predators 3, Flames 2

Kyle Turris and Mikael Granlund each had a goal and an assist, and Juuse Saros finished with 37 saves to lead past Nashville host Calgary.

Dante Fabbro also scored a goal for Nashville, which won for the fourth time in its past five games and drove inside a Calgary point for the Western Conference second place in the wildcards. Roman Joshi added two assists, the first of which was the 400th point of his NHL career.

Sam Bennett and Rasmus Andersson scored goals for Calgary, who lost their third straight game, all at home, and are 1-4-1 in their last six games overall. Cam Talbot stopped 32 shots.

Jets 4, Blues 2

Andrew Copp scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 37 shots to lead past Winnipeg host St. Louis for the second time in less than a week.

Jansen Harkins had a goal and an assist, and Patrick Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg in Paul Maurice’s 500th game for the Jets.

Colton Parayko and Carl Gunnarsson scored goals and Jordan Binnington finished with 21 saves for St. Louis, who snapped his 11 point home game (10-0-1). It was only the fifth home adjustment loss of the season for the defending champions of the Stanley Cup, which fell to 18-5-4 at the Enterprise Center.

Golden Knights 7, Panthers 2

Mark Stone scored two goals and added three assists, leading Vegas on a road over Florida to Sunrise, Fla.

Max Pacioretty added two goals and an assist for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves to earn his 460 career victory, surpassing Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers for fifth on the NHL’s all-time list.

Vincent Trocheck recorded a goal and an assist, and Mike Hoffman also had a goal for the Panthers. Jonathan Huberdeau, the All-Star for the first time in Florida this year, had two assists.

Avalanche 4, Senators 1

Rookie defender Cale Makar had a goal and an assist as Colorado won its fifth in six games, beating the Ottawa host.

Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves as the avalanche continued to produce at the offensive end. Colorado, which posted its first win in Ottawa since February 2016, has scored 28 goals in the past six games.

Brady Tkachuk scored his 16th goal of the season and Marcus Hogberg stopped 30 shots for Ottawa, which has lost four in a row (0-2-2). The Senators are also tied at a 1-5-5 stretch at home.

Red Wings 4, Sabers 3 (SO)

Dylan Larkin scored two goals in regulation and another in a shootout when visiting Detroit snapped a fifth nine-game drill beating Buffalo. His two-goal Larkin match was his first since March 28, also in Buffalo.

During Athens, Andreas Athanasiou also scored, and Tyler Bertuzzi had the other adjusting goal for Detroit. Wings Red Wate goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves and also stopped two shots attempts during the shootout. The Red Wings had been 0-8-1 since a 3-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators on January 10th.

Buffalo goalkeeper Jonas Johansson made 18 saves in his first start in the NHL. Jimmy Vesey, Scott Wilson and Evan Rodrigues all had Sabers goals.

Canadiens 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds in overtime to lift the Montreal hosts over Anaheim.

Petry added an assist, Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher also scored, and Carey Price made 35 saves for the Canadiens, who have won six of eight.

Jakob Silfverberg and Derek Grant scored, and John Gibson made 24 saves for the Ducks, who were trying to win three in a row for the first time since their first three games of the season.

Wild 4, Canucks 2

Each scored and assisted Brad Hunt and Kevin Fiala in the first period with three goals in Minnesota, boosting the win over Vancouver.

Hunt’s goal early set the offensive tone for the Wild, who moved to 16-7-4 on home ice. The defender later fed Fiala for his third goal in two games for the Wild 3-0 lead.

Vancouver lost its third straight and finished 2-2-1 on the five-match road trip. The Canucks played without Elias Pettersson, last year’s Calder Trophy winner as the league’s rookie, due to a lower body injury he suffered Tuesday against the Boston Bruins.

Sharks 6, Oilers 3

Timo Meier scored twice as San Jose rallied from an early two-goal deficit to defeat the host Edmonton.

The Sharks also scored Evander Kane, Maxim Letunov, Stefan Noesen and Kevin Labanc, who received goals from all four of their breakthroughs. Goalkeeper Aaron Dell made 28 saves as San Jose finished a team of Alberta teams after winning 3-1 on Tuesday in Calgary.

The Oilers scored for Sam Gagner, Connor McDavid and Ethan Bear, who suffered their second consecutive loss. Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 of 31 shots.

– Starting the media level

advertisement