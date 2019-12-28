December 28 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NHL on Saturday
Eastern Conference
ATLANTIC DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. Boston 23 7 9 133 100 55
2. Toronto 21 14 4 138 126 46
3. Montreal 18 13 6 121 117 42
4. Florida 18 13 5 127 121 41
5. Buffalo 17 15 7 115 122 41
6. Tampa Bay 18 13 4 124 111 40
7. Ottawa 16 18 4 106 123 36
8. Detroit 9 26 3 82 150 21
METROPOLITAN DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. Washington 27 7 5 139 112 59
2. Islands NY 23 10 3 107 96 49
3. Pittsburgh 22 11 4 125 98 48
4. Philadelphia 21 11 5 121 106 47
5. Carolina 22 14 14 127 107 46
6. Columbus 17 14 7 99 108 41
7. NY Rangers 18 15 4 119 121 40
8. New Jersey 12 19 6 95 133 30
Western Conference
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. St. Louis 25 8 6 123 103 56
2. Colorado 23 12 3 138 109 49
3. Winnipeg 21 14 3 117 112 45
4. Dallas 20 14 4 100 97 44
5. Minnesota 19 15 5 124 130 43
6. Nashville 18 13 6 128 121 42
7. Chicago 16 17 6 110 127 38
PACIFIC DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. Arizona 21 14 4 112 99 46
2. Las Vegas 20 15 6 125 122 46
3. Calgary 20 15 5 109 117 45
4. Edmonton 20 17 17 4 118 129 44
5. Vancouver 19 15 4 124 115 42
6. Anaheim 16 18 4 100 117 36
7. Los Angeles 16 20 4 102 126 36
8. San Jose 16 20 3 103 136 35
Note: Overtime Losses (OTLs) are worth one point in the ranking and are not included in the Losses column (L)
Programs Sunday, December 29 (EST / GMT)
Winnipeg to St. Louis (1500/2000)
Chicago at Columbus (1700/2200)
New Jersey to Ottawa (1700/2200)
NY Islands of Minnesota (1800/2300)
Buffalo in Boston (1900/0000)
Montreal in Florida (1900/0000)
Detroit in Tampa Bay (1900/0000)
Dallas in Arizona (2000/0100)
Philadelphia at Anaheim (2030/0130)
Vancouver to Calgary (2130/0230)
Monday Programs, December 30 (EST / GMT)
Ottawa to Pittsburgh (1900/0000)
Programs on Tuesday, December 31 (EST / GMT)
Boston in New Jersey (1300/1800)
NY Islands in Washington (1300/1800)
Anaheim in Las Vegas (1500/2000)
Toronto in Minnesota (1800/2300)
Buffalo Tampa Bay (1900/0000)
Montreal in Carolina (1900/0000)
Florida to Columbus (1900/0000)
San Jose in Detroit (1930/0030)
Winnipeg in Colorado (2000/0100)
St. Louis in Arizona (2100/0200)
Agoikago in Calgary (2100/0200)
NY Rangers in Edmonton (2100/0200)
Philadelphia in Los Angeles (2100/0200)
Programs Wednesday, January 1 (EST / GMT)
Nashville at Dallas (1400/1900)
Programs Thursday, January 2 (EST / GMT)
Columbus in Boston (1900/0000)
Edmonton to Buffalo (1900/0000)
Tampa Bay in Montreal (1900/0000)
New Jersey at NY Islanders (1900/0000)
San Jose in Pittsburgh (1900/0000)
Florida to Ottawa (1930/0030)
Toronto in Winnipeg (2000/0100)
Anaheim in Arizona (2100/0200)
NY Rangers in Calgary (2100/0200)
St. Louis in Colorado (2130/0230)
Chicago to Vancouver (2200/0300)
Philadelphia in Las Vegas (2200/0300)