advertisement

December 28 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NHL on Saturday

Eastern Conference

ATLANTIC DIVISION

advertisement

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. Boston 23 7 9 133 100 55

2. Toronto 21 14 4 138 126 46

3. Montreal 18 13 6 121 117 42

4. Florida 18 13 5 127 121 41

5. Buffalo 17 15 7 115 122 41

6. Tampa Bay 18 13 4 124 111 40

7. Ottawa 16 18 4 106 123 36

8. Detroit 9 26 3 82 150 21

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. Washington 27 7 5 139 112 59

2. Islands NY 23 10 3 107 96 49

3. Pittsburgh 22 11 4 125 98 48

4. Philadelphia 21 11 5 121 106 47

5. Carolina 22 14 14 127 107 46

6. Columbus 17 14 7 99 108 41

7. NY Rangers 18 15 4 119 121 40

8. New Jersey 12 19 6 95 133 30

Western Conference

CENTRAL DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. St. Louis 25 8 6 123 103 56

2. Colorado 23 12 3 138 109 49

3. Winnipeg 21 14 3 117 112 45

4. Dallas 20 14 4 100 97 44

5. Minnesota 19 15 5 124 130 43

6. Nashville 18 13 6 128 121 42

7. Chicago 16 17 6 ​​110 127 38

PACIFIC DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. Arizona 21 14 4 112 99 46

2. Las Vegas 20 15 6 125 122 46

3. Calgary 20 15 5 109 117 45

4. Edmonton 20 17 17 4 118 129 44

5. Vancouver 19 15 4 124 115 42

6. Anaheim 16 18 4 100 117 36

7. Los Angeles 16 20 4 102 126 36

8. San Jose 16 20 3 103 136 35

Note: Overtime Losses (OTLs) are worth one point in the ranking and are not included in the Losses column (L)

Programs Sunday, December 29 (EST / GMT)

Winnipeg to St. Louis (1500/2000)

Chicago at Columbus (1700/2200)

New Jersey to Ottawa (1700/2200)

NY Islands of Minnesota (1800/2300)

Buffalo in Boston (1900/0000)

Montreal in Florida (1900/0000)

Detroit in Tampa Bay (1900/0000)

Dallas in Arizona (2000/0100)

Philadelphia at Anaheim (2030/0130)

Vancouver to Calgary (2130/0230)

Monday Programs, December 30 (EST / GMT)

Ottawa to Pittsburgh (1900/0000)

Programs on Tuesday, December 31 (EST / GMT)

Boston in New Jersey (1300/1800)

NY Islands in Washington (1300/1800)

Anaheim in Las Vegas (1500/2000)

Toronto in Minnesota (1800/2300)

Buffalo Tampa Bay (1900/0000)

Montreal in Carolina (1900/0000)

Florida to Columbus (1900/0000)

San Jose in Detroit (1930/0030)

Winnipeg in Colorado (2000/0100)

St. Louis in Arizona (2100/0200)

Agoikago in Calgary (2100/0200)

NY Rangers in Edmonton (2100/0200)

Philadelphia in Los Angeles (2100/0200)

Programs Wednesday, January 1 (EST / GMT)

Nashville at Dallas (1400/1900)

Programs Thursday, January 2 (EST / GMT)

Columbus in Boston (1900/0000)

Edmonton to Buffalo (1900/0000)

Tampa Bay in Montreal (1900/0000)

New Jersey at NY Islanders (1900/0000)

San Jose in Pittsburgh (1900/0000)

Florida to Ottawa (1930/0030)

Toronto in Winnipeg (2000/0100)

Anaheim in Arizona (2100/0200)

NY Rangers in Calgary (2100/0200)

St. Louis in Colorado (2130/0230)

Chicago to Vancouver (2200/0300)

Philadelphia in Las Vegas (2200/0300)

advertisement