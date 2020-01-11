advertisement

January 11 (OPTA)

Eastern Conference

ATLANTIC DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. Boston 26 8 11 151 117 63

2. Tampa Bay 26 13 4 160 127 56

3. Toronto 24 15 6 162 145 54

4. Florida 23 16 5 158 148 51

5. Buffalo 19 19 7 131 146 45

6. Montreal 18 20 7 141 147 43

7. Ottawa 16 22 6 120 152 38

8. Detroit 12 30 3 99 170 27

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. Washington 30 10 5 163 133 65

2. Pittsburgh 27 12 5 150 119 59

3. NY Islands 27 12 3 120 108 57

4. Carolina 26 16 2 148 123 54

5. Philadelphia 23 15 6 140 136 52

6. Columbus 21 16 8 118 124 50

7. NY Rangers 21 18 4 144 144 46

8. New Jersey 15 21 7 112 154 37

Western Conference

CENTRAL DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. St. Louis 28 10 7 143 122 63

2. Dallas 26 14 4 120 105 56

3. Colorado 25 15 5 162 134 55

4. Winnipeg 24 17 4 141 139 52

5. Nashville 20 16 7 149 145 47

6. Minnesota 20 18 6 134 146 46

7. Chicago 19 20 6 130 148 44

PACIFIC DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. Las Vegas 24 17 6 ​​149 142 54

2. Arizona 25 18 4 133 121 54

3. Edmonton 24 17 5 141 144 53

4. Calgary 24 17 5 127 136 53

5. Vancouver 24 17 4 151 142 52

6. San Jose 20 22 4 124 152 44

7. Los Angeles 18 24 4 118 144 40

8. Anaheim 17 22 5 113 139 39

Note: Overtime Losses (OTLs) are worth one point in the ranking and are not included in the Losses column (L)

Programs Sunday, January 12 (EST / GMT)

Nashville to Winnipeg (1400/1900)

Vancouver in Minnesota (1600/2100)

Buffalo at Detroit (1700/2200)

Pittsburgh in Arizona (1800/2300)

Toronto in Florida (1900/0000)

Tampa Bay in New Jersey (1900/0000)

Monday, January 13 (EST / GMT)

Calgary in Montreal (1900/0000)

NY Islands at NY Rangers (1900/0000)

Boston in Philadelphia (1900/0000)

Carolina in Washington (1900/0000)

Anaheim in St. Louis (2000/0100)

Programs on Tuesday, January 14 (EST / GMT)

Las Vegas at Buffalo (1900/0000)

Boston in Columbus (1900/0000)

Detroit at NY Islanders (1900/0000)

Minnesota at Pittsburgh (1900/0000)

Los Angeles to Tampa Bay (1900/0000)

New Jersey in Toronto (1900/0000)

Agoikago in Ottawa (1930/0030)

Vancouver to Winnipeg (2000/0100)

San Jose in Arizona (2100/0200)

Dallas in Colorado (2100/0200)

Nashville at Edmonton (2100/0200)

Programs Wednesday, January 15 (EST / GMT)

Agoikago in Montreal (1930/0030)

Philadelphia at St. Louis (2000/0100)

Programs Thursday, January 16 (EST / GMT)

Pittsburgh to Boston (1900/0000)

Carolina at Columbus (1900/0000)

Los Angeles to Florida (1900/0000)

NY Rangers at NY Islanders (1900/0000)

Montreal in Philadelphia (1900/0000)

Calgary in Toronto (1900/0000)

New Jersey in Washington (1900/0000)

Las Vegas in Ottawa (1930/0030)

Tampa Bay in Minnesota (2000/0100)

Anaheim in Nashville (2000/0100)

Buffalo at Dallas (2030/0130)

San Jose in Colorado (2100/0200)

Arizona in Vancouver (2200/0300)

