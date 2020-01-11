January 11 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NHL on Saturday
Eastern Conference
ATLANTIC DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. Boston 26 8 11 151 117 63
2. Tampa Bay 26 13 4 160 127 56
3. Toronto 24 15 6 162 145 54
4. Florida 23 16 5 158 148 51
5. Buffalo 19 19 7 131 146 45
6. Montreal 18 20 7 141 147 43
7. Ottawa 16 22 6 120 152 38
8. Detroit 12 30 3 99 170 27
METROPOLITAN DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. Washington 30 10 5 163 133 65
2. Pittsburgh 27 12 5 150 119 59
3. NY Islands 27 12 3 120 108 57
4. Carolina 26 16 2 148 123 54
5. Philadelphia 23 15 6 140 136 52
6. Columbus 21 16 8 118 124 50
7. NY Rangers 21 18 4 144 144 46
8. New Jersey 15 21 7 112 154 37
Western Conference
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. St. Louis 28 10 7 143 122 63
2. Dallas 26 14 4 120 105 56
3. Colorado 25 15 5 162 134 55
4. Winnipeg 24 17 4 141 139 52
5. Nashville 20 16 7 149 145 47
6. Minnesota 20 18 6 134 146 46
7. Chicago 19 20 6 130 148 44
PACIFIC DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. Las Vegas 24 17 6 149 142 54
2. Arizona 25 18 4 133 121 54
3. Edmonton 24 17 5 141 144 53
4. Calgary 24 17 5 127 136 53
5. Vancouver 24 17 4 151 142 52
6. San Jose 20 22 4 124 152 44
7. Los Angeles 18 24 4 118 144 40
8. Anaheim 17 22 5 113 139 39
Note: Overtime Losses (OTLs) are worth one point in the ranking and are not included in the Losses column (L)
Programs Sunday, January 12 (EST / GMT)
Nashville to Winnipeg (1400/1900)
Vancouver in Minnesota (1600/2100)
Buffalo at Detroit (1700/2200)
Pittsburgh in Arizona (1800/2300)
Toronto in Florida (1900/0000)
Tampa Bay in New Jersey (1900/0000)
Monday, January 13 (EST / GMT)
Calgary in Montreal (1900/0000)
NY Islands at NY Rangers (1900/0000)
Boston in Philadelphia (1900/0000)
Carolina in Washington (1900/0000)
Anaheim in St. Louis (2000/0100)
Programs on Tuesday, January 14 (EST / GMT)
Las Vegas at Buffalo (1900/0000)
Boston in Columbus (1900/0000)
Detroit at NY Islanders (1900/0000)
Minnesota at Pittsburgh (1900/0000)
Los Angeles to Tampa Bay (1900/0000)
New Jersey in Toronto (1900/0000)
Agoikago in Ottawa (1930/0030)
Vancouver to Winnipeg (2000/0100)
San Jose in Arizona (2100/0200)
Dallas in Colorado (2100/0200)
Nashville at Edmonton (2100/0200)
Programs Wednesday, January 15 (EST / GMT)
Agoikago in Montreal (1930/0030)
Philadelphia at St. Louis (2000/0100)
Programs Thursday, January 16 (EST / GMT)
Pittsburgh to Boston (1900/0000)
Carolina at Columbus (1900/0000)
Los Angeles to Florida (1900/0000)
NY Rangers at NY Islanders (1900/0000)
Montreal in Philadelphia (1900/0000)
Calgary in Toronto (1900/0000)
New Jersey in Washington (1900/0000)
Las Vegas in Ottawa (1930/0030)
Tampa Bay in Minnesota (2000/0100)
Anaheim in Nashville (2000/0100)
Buffalo at Dallas (2030/0130)
San Jose in Colorado (2100/0200)
Arizona in Vancouver (2200/0300)