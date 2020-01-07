advertisement

Eastern Conference

ATLANTIC DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. Boston 24 8 11 140 111 59

2. Toronto 24 15 5 159 141 53

3. Tampa Bay 24 13 4 147 125 52

4. Florida 22 15 5 151 141 49

5. Buffalo 19 17 7 127 135 45

6. Montreal 18 18 7 136 139 43

7. Ottawa 16 21 5 117 143 37

8. Detroit 10 30 3 92 165 23

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. Washington 29 9 5 155 129 63

2. Islands NY 26 26 3 3 116 105 55

3. Pittsburgh 25 12 5 142 113 55

4. Carolina 24 16 2 140 119 50

5. Philadelphia 22 15 5 133 129 49

6. Columbus 20 15 8 113 118 48

7. NY Rangers 19 18 4 133 138 42

8. New Jersey 15 20 6 106 144 36

Western Conference

CENTRAL DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. St. Louis 26 10 7 135 119 59

2. Colorado 25 14 4 156 125 54

3. Dallas 24 14 4 115 104 52

4. Winnipeg 23 16 4 133 131 50

5. Minnesota 20 17 6 ​​133 144 46

6. Nashville 19 15 7 142 137 45

7. Chicago 19 18 6 127 141 44

PACIFIC DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. Las Vegas 24 15 6 144 133 54

2. Arizona 24 16 4 128 112 52

3. Edmonton 23 17 5 137 142 51

4. Vancouver 23 15 4 141 125 50

5. Calgary 22 17 5 123 134 49

6. San Jose 19 21 4 119 148 42

7. Anaheim 17 20 5 110 132 39

8. Los Angeles 17 23 4 112 140 38

Note: Overtime Losses (OTLs) are worth one point in the ranking and are not included in the Losses column (L)

Programs Wednesday, January 8 (EST / GMT)

Washington in Philadelphia (1930/0030)

Winnipeg in Toronto (1930/0030)

Dallas in Los Angeles (2200/0300)

Programs Thursday, January 9 (EST / GMT)

Winnipeg in Boston (1900/0000)

Vancouver in Florida (1900/0000)

Edmonton to Montreal (1900/0000)

New Jersey at NY Rangers (1900/0000)

Arizona in Tampa Bay (1900/0000)

Buffalo at St. Louis (2000/0100)

Nashville on agoikago (2030/0130)

Minnesota in Calgary (2100/0200)

Dallas to Anaheim (2200/0300)

Los Angeles to Las Vegas (2200/0300)

Columbus in San Jose (2230/0330)

Programs Friday, January 10 (EST / GMT)

Arizona in Carolina (1930/0030)

Ottawa to Detroit (1930/0030)

Pittsburgh in Colorado (2100/0200)

Programs Saturday, January 11 (EST / GMT)

Vancouver to Buffalo (1300/1800)

Los Angeles to Carolina (1900/0000)

Boston at NY Islanders (1900/0000)

Montreal in Ottawa (1900/0000)

Tampa Bay in Philadelphia (1900/0000)

New Jersey in Washington (1900/0000)

NY Rangers at St. Louis (2000/0100)

Anaheim in forearcago (2030/0130)

Edmonton in Calgary (2200/0300)

Columbus in Las Vegas (2200/0300)

Dallas to San Jose (2230/0330)

Programs Sunday, January 12 (EST / GMT)

Nashville to Winnipeg (1400/1900)

Vancouver in Minnesota (1600/2100)

Buffalo at Detroit (1700/2200)

Pittsburgh in Arizona (1800/2300)

Toronto in Florida (1900/0000)

Tampa Bay in New Jersey (1900/0000)

