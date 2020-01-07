Jan. 7 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NHL on Tuesday
Eastern Conference
ATLANTIC DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. Boston 24 8 11 140 111 59
2. Toronto 24 15 5 159 141 53
3. Tampa Bay 24 13 4 147 125 52
4. Florida 22 15 5 151 141 49
5. Buffalo 19 17 7 127 135 45
6. Montreal 18 18 7 136 139 43
7. Ottawa 16 21 5 117 143 37
8. Detroit 10 30 3 92 165 23
METROPOLITAN DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. Washington 29 9 5 155 129 63
2. Islands NY 26 26 3 3 116 105 55
3. Pittsburgh 25 12 5 142 113 55
4. Carolina 24 16 2 140 119 50
5. Philadelphia 22 15 5 133 129 49
6. Columbus 20 15 8 113 118 48
7. NY Rangers 19 18 4 133 138 42
8. New Jersey 15 20 6 106 144 36
Western Conference
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. St. Louis 26 10 7 135 119 59
2. Colorado 25 14 4 156 125 54
3. Dallas 24 14 4 115 104 52
4. Winnipeg 23 16 4 133 131 50
5. Minnesota 20 17 6 133 144 46
6. Nashville 19 15 7 142 137 45
7. Chicago 19 18 6 127 141 44
PACIFIC DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. Las Vegas 24 15 6 144 133 54
2. Arizona 24 16 4 128 112 52
3. Edmonton 23 17 5 137 142 51
4. Vancouver 23 15 4 141 125 50
5. Calgary 22 17 5 123 134 49
6. San Jose 19 21 4 119 148 42
7. Anaheim 17 20 5 110 132 39
8. Los Angeles 17 23 4 112 140 38
Note: Overtime Losses (OTLs) are worth one point in the ranking and are not included in the Losses column (L)
Programs Wednesday, January 8 (EST / GMT)
Washington in Philadelphia (1930/0030)
Winnipeg in Toronto (1930/0030)
Dallas in Los Angeles (2200/0300)
Programs Thursday, January 9 (EST / GMT)
Winnipeg in Boston (1900/0000)
Vancouver in Florida (1900/0000)
Edmonton to Montreal (1900/0000)
New Jersey at NY Rangers (1900/0000)
Arizona in Tampa Bay (1900/0000)
Buffalo at St. Louis (2000/0100)
Nashville on agoikago (2030/0130)
Minnesota in Calgary (2100/0200)
Dallas to Anaheim (2200/0300)
Los Angeles to Las Vegas (2200/0300)
Columbus in San Jose (2230/0330)
Programs Friday, January 10 (EST / GMT)
Arizona in Carolina (1930/0030)
Ottawa to Detroit (1930/0030)
Pittsburgh in Colorado (2100/0200)
Programs Saturday, January 11 (EST / GMT)
Vancouver to Buffalo (1300/1800)
Los Angeles to Carolina (1900/0000)
Boston at NY Islanders (1900/0000)
Montreal in Ottawa (1900/0000)
Tampa Bay in Philadelphia (1900/0000)
New Jersey in Washington (1900/0000)
NY Rangers at St. Louis (2000/0100)
Anaheim in forearcago (2030/0130)
Edmonton in Calgary (2200/0300)
Columbus in Las Vegas (2200/0300)
Dallas to San Jose (2230/0330)
Programs Sunday, January 12 (EST / GMT)
Nashville to Winnipeg (1400/1900)
Vancouver in Minnesota (1600/2100)
Buffalo at Detroit (1700/2200)
Pittsburgh in Arizona (1800/2300)
Toronto in Florida (1900/0000)
Tampa Bay in New Jersey (1900/0000)