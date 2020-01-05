advertisement

January 5 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NHL on Saturday

Eastern Conference

ATLANTIC DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. Boston 24 8 11 140 111 59

2. Toronto 23 14 5 152 135 51

3. Tampa Bay 22 13 4 139 121 48

4. Florida 21 15 5 147 140 47

5. Buffalo 19 17 7 127 135 45

6. Montreal 18 17 6 ​​132 133 42

7. Ottawa 16 20 5 114 138 37

8. Detroit 10 29 3 90 161 23

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. Washington 28 9 5 150 125 61

2. Islands NY 25 11 3 115 102 53

3. Pittsburgh 24 11 5 138 107 53

4. Carolina 24 15 2 139 116 50

5. Philadelphia 22 14 5 131 123 49

6. Columbus 19 15 8 109 116 46

7. NY Rangers 19 17 4 132 136 42

8. New Jersey 15 19 6 104 139 36

Western Conference

CENTRAL DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. St. Louis 26 10 7 135 119 59

2. Colorado 24 13 4 151 122 52

3. Dallas 24 14 4 115 104 52

4. Winnipeg 22 16 4 130 129 48

5. Minnesota 20 17 5 129 139 45

6. Nashville 18 15 6 134 131 42

7. Chicago 18 18 6 123 139 42

PACIFIC DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. Las Vegas 24 15 6 144 133 54

2. Arizona 23 16 4 122 110 50

3. Edmonton 22 17 5 131 138 49

4. Vancouver 22 15 4 139 124 48

5. Calgary 21 17 5 118 130 47

6. San Jose 19 21 3 115 143 41

7. Los Angeles 17 21 4 109 132 38

8. Anaheim 16 20 5 105 128 37

Note: Overtime Losses (OTLs) are worth one point in the ranking and are not included in the Losses column (L)

Programs Sunday, January 5 (EST / GMT)

San Jose in Washington (1230/1730)

Tampa Bay in Carolina (1700/2200)

Florida in Pittsburgh (1700/2200)

Calgary in Minnesota (1900/0000)

Detroit in agoikago (1930/0030)

Nashville to Anaheim (2200/0300)

Mondays, January 6 (EST / GMT)

Winnipeg in Montreal (1900/0000)

Colorado at NY Islanders (1900/0000)

Edmonton in Toronto (1900/0000)

Columbus in Los Angeles (2230/0330)

Programs Tuesday, January 7 (EST / GMT)

Philadelphia in Carolina (1900/0000)

Arizona in Florida (1900/0000)

NY Islands in New Jersey (1900/0000)

Vancouver to Tampa Bay (1900/0000)

Ottawa to Washington (1900/0000)

Colorado at NY Rangers (1930/0030)

Montreal in Detroit (1930/0030)

Boston in Nashville (2000/0100)

San Jose at St. Louis (2000/0100)

Calgary in Chicago (2030/0130)

Columbus in Anaheim (2200/0300)

Pittsburgh in Las Vegas (2200/0300)

Programs Wednesday, January 8 (EST / GMT)

Washington in Philadelphia (1930/0030)

Winnipeg in Toronto (1930/0030)

Dallas in Los Angeles (2200/0300)

Programs Thursday, January 9 (EST / GMT)

Winnipeg in Boston (1900/0000)

Vancouver in Florida (1900/0000)

Edmonton to Montreal (1900/0000)

New Jersey at NY Rangers (1900/0000)

Arizona in Tampa Bay (1900/0000)

Buffalo at St. Louis (2000/0100)

Nashville on agoikago (2030/0130)

Minnesota in Calgary (2100/0200)

Dallas to Anaheim (2200/0300)

Los Angeles to Las Vegas (2200/0300)

Columbus in San Jose (2230/0330)

