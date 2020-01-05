January 5 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NHL on Saturday
Eastern Conference
ATLANTIC DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. Boston 24 8 11 140 111 59
2. Toronto 23 14 5 152 135 51
3. Tampa Bay 22 13 4 139 121 48
4. Florida 21 15 5 147 140 47
5. Buffalo 19 17 7 127 135 45
6. Montreal 18 17 6 132 133 42
7. Ottawa 16 20 5 114 138 37
8. Detroit 10 29 3 90 161 23
METROPOLITAN DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. Washington 28 9 5 150 125 61
2. Islands NY 25 11 3 115 102 53
3. Pittsburgh 24 11 5 138 107 53
4. Carolina 24 15 2 139 116 50
5. Philadelphia 22 14 5 131 123 49
6. Columbus 19 15 8 109 116 46
7. NY Rangers 19 17 4 132 136 42
8. New Jersey 15 19 6 104 139 36
Western Conference
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. St. Louis 26 10 7 135 119 59
2. Colorado 24 13 4 151 122 52
3. Dallas 24 14 4 115 104 52
4. Winnipeg 22 16 4 130 129 48
5. Minnesota 20 17 5 129 139 45
6. Nashville 18 15 6 134 131 42
7. Chicago 18 18 6 123 139 42
PACIFIC DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. Las Vegas 24 15 6 144 133 54
2. Arizona 23 16 4 122 110 50
3. Edmonton 22 17 5 131 138 49
4. Vancouver 22 15 4 139 124 48
5. Calgary 21 17 5 118 130 47
6. San Jose 19 21 3 115 143 41
7. Los Angeles 17 21 4 109 132 38
8. Anaheim 16 20 5 105 128 37
Note: Overtime Losses (OTLs) are worth one point in the ranking and are not included in the Losses column (L)
Programs Sunday, January 5 (EST / GMT)
San Jose in Washington (1230/1730)
Tampa Bay in Carolina (1700/2200)
Florida in Pittsburgh (1700/2200)
Calgary in Minnesota (1900/0000)
Detroit in agoikago (1930/0030)
Nashville to Anaheim (2200/0300)
Mondays, January 6 (EST / GMT)
Winnipeg in Montreal (1900/0000)
Colorado at NY Islanders (1900/0000)
Edmonton in Toronto (1900/0000)
Columbus in Los Angeles (2230/0330)
Programs Tuesday, January 7 (EST / GMT)
Philadelphia in Carolina (1900/0000)
Arizona in Florida (1900/0000)
NY Islands in New Jersey (1900/0000)
Vancouver to Tampa Bay (1900/0000)
Ottawa to Washington (1900/0000)
Colorado at NY Rangers (1930/0030)
Montreal in Detroit (1930/0030)
Boston in Nashville (2000/0100)
San Jose at St. Louis (2000/0100)
Calgary in Chicago (2030/0130)
Columbus in Anaheim (2200/0300)
Pittsburgh in Las Vegas (2200/0300)
Programs Wednesday, January 8 (EST / GMT)
Washington in Philadelphia (1930/0030)
Winnipeg in Toronto (1930/0030)
Dallas in Los Angeles (2200/0300)
Programs Thursday, January 9 (EST / GMT)
Winnipeg in Boston (1900/0000)
Vancouver in Florida (1900/0000)
Edmonton to Montreal (1900/0000)
New Jersey at NY Rangers (1900/0000)
Arizona in Tampa Bay (1900/0000)
Buffalo at St. Louis (2000/0100)
Nashville on agoikago (2030/0130)
Minnesota in Calgary (2100/0200)
Dallas to Anaheim (2200/0300)
Los Angeles to Las Vegas (2200/0300)
Columbus in San Jose (2230/0330)