December 31

Eastern Conference

ATLANTIC DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. Boston 24 7 9 136 102 57

2. Toronto 21 14 5 142 131 47

3. Florida 20 13 5 138 130 45

4. Tampa Bay 20 13 4 131 116 44

5. Montreal 18 15 6 130 128 42

6. Buffalo 17 16 7 117 125 41

7. Ottawa 16 19 5 111 132 37

8. Detroit 9 28 3 87 157 21

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. Washington 27 8 5 143 118 59

2. Pittsburgh 24 11 4 136 104 52

3. NY Islands 24 10 3 110 97 51

4. Philadelphia 22 12 5 124 113 49

5. Carolina 23 14 2 133 111 48

6. Rangers NY 19 15 4 124 125 42

7. Columbus 17 14 8 101 111 42

8. New Jersey 13 19 6 99 136 32

Western Conference

CENTRAL DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. St. Louis 26 8 6 127 104 58

2. Colorado 23 12 4 140 112 50

3. Dallas 22 14 4 107 101 48

4. Winnipeg 21 15 3 118 116 45

5. Minnesota 19 16 5 125 133 43

6. Nashville 18 14 6 132 127 42

7. Chicago 17 17 6 ​​113 129 40

PACIFIC DIVISION

W L OTL GF GA PTS

1. Las Vegas 21 15 6 129 123 48

2. Vancouver 21 15 4 132 119 46

3. Arizona 21 16 4 115 107 46

4. Calgary 20 16 5 111 122 45

5. Edmonton 20 17 4 118 129 44

6. Anaheim 16 18 5 101 119 37

7. San Jose 17 20 3 109 137 37

8. Los Angeles 16 21 4 104 129 36

Note: Overtime Losses (OTLs) are worth one point in the ranking and are not included in the Losses column (L)

Programs on Tuesday, December 31 (EST / GMT)

Boston in New Jersey (1300/1800)

NY Islands in Washington (1300/1800)

Anaheim in Las Vegas (1500/2000)

Toronto in Minnesota (1800/2300)

Buffalo Tampa Bay (1900/0000)

Montreal in Carolina (1900/0000)

Florida to Columbus (1900/0000)

San Jose in Detroit (1930/0030)

Winnipeg in Colorado (2000/0100)

St. Louis in Arizona (2100/0200)

Agoikago in Calgary (2100/0200)

NY Rangers in Edmonton (2100/0200)

Philadelphia in Los Angeles (2100/0200)

Programs Wednesday, January 1 (EST / GMT)

Nashville at Dallas (1400/1900)

Programs Thursday, January 2 (EST / GMT)

Columbus in Boston (1900/0000)

Edmonton to Buffalo (1900/0000)

Tampa Bay in Montreal (1900/0000)

New Jersey at NY Islanders (1900/0000)

San Jose in Pittsburgh (1900/0000)

Florida to Ottawa (1930/0030)

Toronto in Winnipeg (2000/0100)

Anaheim in Arizona (2100/0200)

NY Rangers in Calgary (2100/0200)

St. Louis in Colorado (2130/0230)

Chicago to Vancouver (2200/0300)

Philadelphia in Las Vegas (2200/0300)

Programs Friday, January 3 (EST / GMT)

Washington in Carolina (1930/0030)

Detroit in Dallas (2030/0130)

Programs Saturday, January 4 (EST / GMT)

Edmonton in Boston (1300/1800)

San Jose in Columbus (1300/1800)

Winnipeg in Minnesota (1400/1900)

St. Louis in Las Vegas (1600/2100)

Florida to Buffalo (1900/0000)

Pittsburgh to Montreal (1900/0000)

Colorado in New Jersey (1900/0000)

Tampa Bay in Ottawa (1900/0000)

NY Islands in Toronto (1900/0000)

Philadelphia in Arizona (2000/0100)

NY Rangers in Vancouver (2200/0300)

Nashville in Los Angeles (2230/0330)

