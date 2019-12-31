December 31 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NHL on Monday
Eastern Conference
ATLANTIC DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. Boston 24 7 9 136 102 57
2. Toronto 21 14 5 142 131 47
3. Florida 20 13 5 138 130 45
4. Tampa Bay 20 13 4 131 116 44
5. Montreal 18 15 6 130 128 42
6. Buffalo 17 16 7 117 125 41
7. Ottawa 16 19 5 111 132 37
8. Detroit 9 28 3 87 157 21
METROPOLITAN DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. Washington 27 8 5 143 118 59
2. Pittsburgh 24 11 4 136 104 52
3. NY Islands 24 10 3 110 97 51
4. Philadelphia 22 12 5 124 113 49
5. Carolina 23 14 2 133 111 48
6. Rangers NY 19 15 4 124 125 42
7. Columbus 17 14 8 101 111 42
8. New Jersey 13 19 6 99 136 32
Western Conference
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. St. Louis 26 8 6 127 104 58
2. Colorado 23 12 4 140 112 50
3. Dallas 22 14 4 107 101 48
4. Winnipeg 21 15 3 118 116 45
5. Minnesota 19 16 5 125 133 43
6. Nashville 18 14 6 132 127 42
7. Chicago 17 17 6 113 129 40
PACIFIC DIVISION
W L OTL GF GA PTS
1. Las Vegas 21 15 6 129 123 48
2. Vancouver 21 15 4 132 119 46
3. Arizona 21 16 4 115 107 46
4. Calgary 20 16 5 111 122 45
5. Edmonton 20 17 4 118 129 44
6. Anaheim 16 18 5 101 119 37
7. San Jose 17 20 3 109 137 37
8. Los Angeles 16 21 4 104 129 36
Note: Overtime Losses (OTLs) are worth one point in the ranking and are not included in the Losses column (L)
Programs on Tuesday, December 31 (EST / GMT)
Boston in New Jersey (1300/1800)
NY Islands in Washington (1300/1800)
Anaheim in Las Vegas (1500/2000)
Toronto in Minnesota (1800/2300)
Buffalo Tampa Bay (1900/0000)
Montreal in Carolina (1900/0000)
Florida to Columbus (1900/0000)
San Jose in Detroit (1930/0030)
Winnipeg in Colorado (2000/0100)
St. Louis in Arizona (2100/0200)
Agoikago in Calgary (2100/0200)
NY Rangers in Edmonton (2100/0200)
Philadelphia in Los Angeles (2100/0200)
Programs Wednesday, January 1 (EST / GMT)
Nashville at Dallas (1400/1900)
Programs Thursday, January 2 (EST / GMT)
Columbus in Boston (1900/0000)
Edmonton to Buffalo (1900/0000)
Tampa Bay in Montreal (1900/0000)
New Jersey at NY Islanders (1900/0000)
San Jose in Pittsburgh (1900/0000)
Florida to Ottawa (1930/0030)
Toronto in Winnipeg (2000/0100)
Anaheim in Arizona (2100/0200)
NY Rangers in Calgary (2100/0200)
St. Louis in Colorado (2130/0230)
Chicago to Vancouver (2200/0300)
Philadelphia in Las Vegas (2200/0300)
Programs Friday, January 3 (EST / GMT)
Washington in Carolina (1930/0030)
Detroit in Dallas (2030/0130)
Programs Saturday, January 4 (EST / GMT)
Edmonton in Boston (1300/1800)
San Jose in Columbus (1300/1800)
Winnipeg in Minnesota (1400/1900)
St. Louis in Las Vegas (1600/2100)
Florida to Buffalo (1900/0000)
Pittsburgh to Montreal (1900/0000)
Colorado in New Jersey (1900/0000)
Tampa Bay in Ottawa (1900/0000)
NY Islands in Toronto (1900/0000)
Philadelphia in Arizona (2000/0100)
NY Rangers in Vancouver (2200/0300)
Nashville in Los Angeles (2230/0330)