advertisement

(Leah Asmelash, CNN) – Actress Anna Kendrick finally responded after a hockey player made his shot at Christmas, and in fact hockey already supported Twitter behind him. We have all received risky text messages at Christmas. But Anthony Beauvillier, player of New York Islanders, opted for a different approach when he sent a simple tweet into space.

His tweet – “Hello @ AnnaKendrick47” – started a storm of tweets in Kendrick, which was responsible for the character of 22-year-old Beauvillier hoping to attract the attention of the actress.

‘He was in front of the WHOLE HOUSE last week. A real, certainly ”, wrote the Twitter user CD.

advertisement

“Thank you for performing an open heart operation on my husband,” wrote user Chris Genovese. “I can appreciate.”

“Hey man, thank you for letting me use your equipment during the fundraising that you held for the animal shelter to save the puppies,” wrote user Big Heat, following a reference to Beauvillier’s big, uh, cup.

After days of radio silence, Kendrick, 34, finally agreed, tweeting that the answers “have been my pleasure during the last two days”.

Neither of them has responded publicly.

These answers have been my pleasure for the past two days. Thank you all for denying me the true stories of this man’s heroism.

– Anna Kendrick (@ AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2019

Trademark and copyright 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.

advertisement