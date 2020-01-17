Over the past five seasons, we’ve tracked NHL participation at various points of the season.
This is our second installment of the year – after 20 home games for each team.
The Winnipeg Jets hosted the Heritage Classic at the Mosaic Stadium in Regina, so their house numbers are skewed. The Winter Classic numbers for the Dallas Stars are not included as they have already reached the 20 point mark.
There are eight teams that are 100 percent or more busy. Last season there were 10 teams in 10 games.
18 teams were 95 percent or more after 20 home games. There have been 20 teams with 95 percent or more in the last two seasons.
25 teams were 90 percent or more, one more than last season and the same number of teams as two years ago.
There are three teams with less than 80 percent capacity, two less than last season and the same as two years ago.
The Ottawa Senators were the only team under 76 percent and they sat in a little over 61 percent in 20 games.
NHL participation for each team after 20 home games
2019-20
20 GMsCap% 2018-19
20 GMs2017-18
20 GMs2016-17
20 GMs2015-16
20 GMs
21,380108.421,31021,62421,59321,689
21,03598,920,93121,30221,28821,288
19,309102.619,30219,26720,21119,306
18,86996.718,94419,51520,02720,027
18,80499,919,09219,09219,09219,092
18,62396.518,22918,66618,56019,145
18,61598.417,62417,79718,34718,403
18.569100.318.50618.50618.50618.506
18.500100.618.54518.56419.17418.550
18,26898.618,17618,15218,30118,248
18,254105.118,28417,854–
18,096100.016,92618,07918,44417,803
17,87092.019,14419,37019,56419,075
17,85299.117,16514,98515,07116,341
17,55499,917,56517,56517,56517,565
17,53194,018,34718,34718,34716,839
17,47497.318,93018,97618,98719,027
17,360101,417,32917,19317,15016,869
17,18695.417,29717,78918,03518,006
17,03490.617,70019,08218,45418,286
17,00593.317,91318,24018,25118,264
16,51288.413,24512,81711,73611,153
16,33593.017,17717,32117,50816,730
16,193113.615,22915,32116,19115,294
15,75391.716,59716,27116,06016,178
15,72786.715,60315,70614,89813,652
14,99490,814,89515,17514,85114,357
14,47484.513,57513,12412,92313,266
13,00176.313,25813,30514,61513,963
12,45478.811,55611,88612,58312,923
11,73261.314,40616,38215,66617,803