Over the past five seasons, we’ve tracked NHL participation at various points of the season.

This is our second installment of the year – after 20 home games for each team.

The Winnipeg Jets hosted the Heritage Classic at the Mosaic Stadium in Regina, so their house numbers are skewed. The Winter Classic numbers for the Dallas Stars are not included as they have already reached the 20 point mark.

There are eight teams that are 100 percent or more busy. Last season there were 10 teams in 10 games.

18 teams were 95 percent or more after 20 home games. There have been 20 teams with 95 percent or more in the last two seasons.

25 teams were 90 percent or more, one more than last season and the same number of teams as two years ago.

There are three teams with less than 80 percent capacity, two less than last season and the same as two years ago.

The Ottawa Senators were the only team under 76 percent and they sat in a little over 61 percent in 20 games.

NHL participation for each team after 20 home games

2019-20

20 GMsCap% 2018-19

20 GMs2017-18

20 GMs2016-17

20 GMs2015-16

20 GMs

21,380108.421,31021,62421,59321,689

21,03598,920,93121,30221,28821,288

19,309102.619,30219,26720,21119,306

18,86996.718,94419,51520,02720,027

18,80499,919,09219,09219,09219,092

18,62396.518,22918,66618,56019,145

18,61598.417,62417,79718,34718,403

18.569100.318.50618.50618.50618.506

18.500100.618.54518.56419.17418.550

18,26898.618,17618,15218,30118,248

18,254105.118,28417,854–

18,096100.016,92618,07918,44417,803

17,87092.019,14419,37019,56419,075

17,85299.117,16514,98515,07116,341

17,55499,917,56517,56517,56517,565

17,53194,018,34718,34718,34716,839

17,47497.318,93018,97618,98719,027

17,360101,417,32917,19317,15016,869

17,18695.417,29717,78918,03518,006

17,03490.617,70019,08218,45418,286

17,00593.317,91318,24018,25118,264

16,51288.413,24512,81711,73611,153

16,33593.017,17717,32117,50816,730

16,193113.615,22915,32116,19115,294

15,75391.716,59716,27116,06016,178

15,72786.715,60315,70614,89813,652

14,99490,814,89515,17514,85114,357

14,47484.513,57513,12412,92313,266

13,00176.313,25813,30514,61513,963

12,45478.811,55611,88612,58312,923

11,73261.314,40616,38215,66617,803

