Ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Guentzel will be sidelined four to six months after surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old All-Star suffered an injury on Monday when he fell off the boards as he scored his 20th goal in the third period of the Penguins’ 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

“It was really scary,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said after the game. “These are always dangerous when the distance from the boards falls.”

It was a career-high 200 points for Guentzel, who leads the Penguins in goals and points (43) through 39 games this season. Guentzel has 98 goals and 102 assists in 243 games since making his NHL debut in 2016-17, the year he helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup with 13 goals and eight assists in the post-season.

– The Toronto Maple Leafs signed quarterback Justin Holl to a three-year extension worth $ 2 million a season.

The 27-year-old has one goal and 10 assists through 38 games this season. In 51 NHL career games, he has recorded three goals and 11 assists.

In 2017-18, Holl became the first player in Toronto history and the only sixth defender to ever score goals in his first two NHL games.

– Detroit left-winger Andreas Athanasiou is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks with a lower body injury, coach Jeff Blashill reported.

“He’s going to come out short. I don’t have an exact answer (how long), but two weeks, three weeks,” Blashill told Athanasiou, who is ruled by Tuesday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

Athanasiou scored an assist in Detroit’s 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. The 25-year-old has accumulated 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) and 17 penalty minutes in 36 games this season.

