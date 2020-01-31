advertisement

The blues signs two

Jim Thomas: The St. Louis Blues signed goalkeeper Ville Husso and defender Niko Mikkola for a two-year contract extension.

NHL examines the Arizona Coyotes

TSN: According to Darren Dreger, the NHL is investigating allegations that the Arizona Coyotes have conducted fitness tests for eligible players in the Canadiens Hockey League.

advertisement

“Now the OHL, Western Hockey League and QMJHL have all sent emails to their respective junior teams asking for contact to be reported. Now, according to sources, several teams have returned to say, “Yes, there was contact.”

The National Hockey League clearly defines that there can be no physical tests before the NHL Combine. If a debt is found and the investigation is ongoing, the Arizona Coyotes face substantial fines. $ 250,000 or more per incident at the discretion of NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes statement: “We are familiar with the reports. We have discussed the matter with the NHL and will make no further comments at this time. “

Craig Morgan: The NHL declines to comment on this situation.

Backes does not report to the AHL

Amalie Benjamin from NHL.com: David Backes was released on January 17 and reports to Providence of the AHL.

“After speaking to David, we agreed that it is in the best interest of David and the Bruins not to be in Providence at this point,” said Don Sweeney, Bruins general manager, in the statement. “David is fit and able to play, but in order to keep all potential options for David and the Bruins in the future, we have decided that this is the best course of action.”

TSN: The Boston Bruins sent David Backes to the minors, but they told him he didn’t have to report. Bob McKenzie notes that they don’t really need him at the moment, but they do need his roster position. He is now collecting his entire salary of $ 6 million (pro rata).

“The unique thing is that Backes does not have to report and is still paid in full. He is not only paid in full but also increased because if you are assigned to Providence in the American Hockey League there will be no trustee down there.”

Not an ideal situation for both sides. They’re taking a day off, but they need the squad’s place and it collects more money than it would make in the NHL. “

advertisement