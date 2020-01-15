advertisement

The Vegas Golden Knights have fired head coach Gerard Gallant and assistant coach Mike Kelly and appointed Peter DeBoer as their new head coach.

The Golden Knights are currently out of the playoffs and have lost 4 in a row.

If they had won two of these four games, they would be first in the Pacific and second in the West. You have games in hand.

Pierre LeBrun: “Gallant had another year contract next season.”

NHL: The Golden Knights were drawn with the Winnipeg jets for the last placeholder.

“In order for our team to reach its full potential, we had to change coaches,” said Kelly McCrimmon, general manager of Golden Knights. “Our team can do more than we have shown this season.

David Pagnotta: Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon: “In DeBoer we have a proven, experienced HC who we believe can help us achieve our ultimate goal. We are very happy to welcome Peter & his family to the org. We look forward to a strong end of the season and a successful term in the coming seasons. “

Thoughts from the media

Jason Gregor: “In two and a half seasons Gerard Gallant was 118-75-20. This is the ninth place in the NHL. For an EXPANSION TEAM. And he’s fired today. Insane. Absolutely crazy. “

Elliotte Friedman: “Gallant is the coach of the Pacific Division’s All-Star team.”

Scott Billeck: “Gerard Gallant should be hired immediately by any team that wants to improve. Nobody is safe either. “

Matthew Barnaby: “To be gallantly fired is more than ridiculous”

Justin Emerson: “The underlying numbers of the Golden Knights indicate that they are one of the better teams in the league, but they didn’t make it.” DeBoer is in a great situation to be successful. ”

Sean Tierney: “The VGK has some of the best underlying numbers in the NHL this season. You have to fight some hard shots and save luck.

I’m getting the impression that VGK is an excellent ice hockey team. pic.twitter.com/fzk9qe7onY

– Sean Tierney (@ChartingHockey), January 13, 2020

