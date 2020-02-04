advertisement

NHL Injury updates

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabers defender Brandon Montour (lower body) and Zach Bogosian (illness) both trained yesterday.

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets placed striker Alexander Wennberg on the IR and called back striker Ryan MacInnis.

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings striker Anthony Mantha coached his team-mates on Sunday for the first time since his injury on December 21.

Mantha believes that he must wear a non-contact jersey for seven to ten days.

Joshua Clipperton: Florida Panthers striker Aleksander Barkov missed the game last night and, according to manager Joel Quenneville, is commonplace.

Amanda Stein: Canadian goalkeeper Carey Price from Montreal did not travel to New Jersey with the team.

John Lu: Canadian striker Jonathan Drouin did not travel to New Jersey with the team.

Paul Skrbina: Nashville Predators striker Calle Jarnkrok is traveling with the team but is unlikely to play tonight.

Defender Ryan Ellis was on ice and traveling with the team, but coach John Hynes said he is not expected to play.

Adam Vingan : Hynes hopes that Ellis can train with the team at some point during the road trip.

Adam Vingan: Jarnkrok is related to an illness.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils striker Nico Hischier did not train yesterday and was rated by his medical staff.

Defender Sami Vatanen blocked a shot on Saturday and did not train. It has a bruise and is listed as daily.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers striker Chris Kreider missed the game last night.

Sam Carchidi from the Philadelphia Inquirer: Goalkeeper Carter Hart of Philadelphia Flyers ran his morning skate yesterday. He had an abdominal strain.

“It is going in the right direction and I feel better every day. I will use the work to come back as soon as possible,” said Hart after skating.

How Hart will go over the next few days will determine whether he can return on Thursday.

Defense attorney Shayne Gostisbehere is making progress and they detained him last night as an extra precaution. He will skate today, train tomorrow and should be good for Thursday.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs goalkeeper Frederik Andersen left the game last night with an upper body injury.

Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs trainer Sheldon Keefe said the “results” of Andersen’s concussion test were positive. You will see how he is doing in the morning and he can practice.

This is said to be the cause of Andersen’s upper body injury late in the first period, not the collision with Vatrano. #Leafs pic.twitter.com/aXxXqiMt1c

– Michael Augello (@MikeInBuffalo) February 4, 2020

