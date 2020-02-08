advertisement

Eric Stephens: Anaheim Ducks defender Erik Gudbranson is led as a full-time defender. They don’t practice today, so they are unlikely to play on Sunday.

Eric Stephens: Ducks striker Ondrej Kase left the game last night after scoring a goal.

advertisement

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defender Jason Demers is likely to struggle with a weird muscle injury week after week. He was transferred to the IR.

Defender Oliver Ekman-Larsson is expected to travel with the team.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars striker Justin Dowling missed the game last night with a lower body injury.

Dana Wakiji: Detroit Red Wings defender Madison Bowey left the game last night. No update was given after the game.

Dana Wakiji: Red Wings striker Darren Helm missed the game last night with an unknown injury.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said Brian Boyle will miss at least one or two games.

Brent Wallace: Ottawa Senators Trainer D.J. Smith said Vladislav Namestnikov will be re-evaluated today and is in doubt for tonight.

Defense attorney Mark Borowiecki stayed in Ottawa for the birth of his child.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs goalkeeper Frederik Andersen was on the ice for the second day in a row.

Kristen Shilton: William Nylander did not travel with the team last night. If he’s ready today, he could join the Montreal team again.

TSN ice hockey: Maple Leafs defender Cody Ceci fails indefinitely and will have his ankle examined again in a month.

Cap friendly: “We assume that the association Cody Ceci placed LTIR based on the specified schedule. As a result, we are now showing #Leafs $ 20,975,000 in salary reliefs, of which they are currently consuming $ 14,440,483.

advertisement