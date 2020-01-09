advertisement

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks striker Jakob Silfverberg left the game on Tuesday with an upper body injury and did not drive yesterday. The ducks had no update about him.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes goalkeeper Antti Raanta (lower body) trained yesterday but is not ready for a backup tonight.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said defender John Klingberg is doubtful for tonight. They hope it is ready for Saturday.

Dallas Stars: The Dallas Stars loaned defender Stephen Johns to the Texas Stars. Johns hasn’t played this season and missed the last season with post-traumatic headaches.

Mike Heika from NHL.com: Stars GM Jim Nill on John’s.

“He went through the process here last month, he trained with the big team here in Dallas, and now it’s time to start playing,” said Nill. “He is very excited and is looking forward to his next step.”

Gene Principe: Edmonton Oilers defender Matt Benning was on the ice with his teammates yesterday. He has had a concussion since December 1st.

Dennis Bernstein: Todd McLellan, coach of the Los Angeles Kings, said Blake Lizotte will not be traveling with the team today. He left the game last night in the first period with a lower body injury.

Dane Mizutani: Minnesota game striker Jason Zucker is back on the ice. According to coach Bruce Boudreau, there is a possibility that he will train with the team on Friday.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils strikers Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt and Mackenzie Blackwood were not on ice for training.

Dave Isaac: Shayne Gostisbehere, Philadelphia Flyers defender, missed the game last night. After watching a video of his last shift in their previous game, it looked like his left knee was locked.

Dave Isaac: Gostisbehere got an MRI on his knee after pinching it.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Penguin trainer Mike Sullivan about Nick Bjugstad: “I think he’s getting closer. I hate to say time frames – so many things affect these time frames. I’ll say we are encouraged by Nick’s progress, we are encouraged by all of the boys’ progress encouraged. They are visibly stronger on the ice. “

Pierre LeBrun: Heard that San Jose Sharks attacker Logan Couture could be dealing with a potentially broken ankle from week to week. It could be down for at least six weeks.

Couture had to be helped after this knee injury 😥 pic.twitter.com/XcvcDisQGw

– Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 8, 2020

Darren Dreger: It sounds like the Winnipeg Jets defender, Dustin Byfuglien, is getting very close to the point where he needs to be on the ice to test his ankle. The next phase of his recovery and possible return this season depends on how that works.

