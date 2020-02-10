advertisement

Eric Stephens: Anaheim Ducks defender Erik Gudbranson returned home for a reassessment. Heard he had left the arena in Toronto with a noose.

Elliott Teaford: Ducks striker Ondrej Kase missed yesterday’s game due to an illness.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper and defender Oliver Ekman-Larsson will make decisions against the Canadians tonight.

Both made it through training on Sunday. Will depend on how you feel today.

Joe Yerdon: Buffalo Sabers striker Marcus Johansson missed the game last night because of an illness.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche striker Andre Burakovsky is out with a lower body injury.

Kadri has not returned. Here is the injury. pic.twitter.com/ltSkumvfKg

– DNVR Avalanche (@DNVR_Avalanche) February 10, 2020

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings striker Robby Fabbri left yesterday’s game in section two with an upper body injury.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers sent Tyler Benson back to the AHL. It probably means that James Neal is coming back from his foot injury. He has missed the last five games.

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green said striker Brock Boeser will miss an upper body injury in the next two games.

Thomas Drance: The Canucks retroactively added Boeser to the IR on February 8th. He’s been out for at least a week and can be eliminated from the IR for next Sunday’s game against the ducks.

David SchoenPete DeBoer, coach of Vegas Golden Knights, said Cody Glass had a leg injury.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights striker William Karlsson has broken a finger. He was slit in the game against the Buffalo Sabers. They hope that he can play in their next game, but are not yet 100 percent sure.

