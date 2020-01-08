advertisement

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks striker Rickard Rakell (wrist) was in the lineup last night.

Forward Troy Terry (leg) had to play but was out of the lineup last night.

Strikers Derek Grant (shoulder) and Nick Ritchie (knees) advance ahead and could return before the All-Star break.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks had no update for striker Dylan Strome’s right ankle. You’ll know more today whether it’s days or weeks.

The # Blackhawks Depth has another hit when Dylan Strome is injured for the last time with an injury: https://t.co/KlX0H4qpYA pic.twitter.com/UBxGmXpYTi

– Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 8, 2020

Adrian Dater: The Colorado Avalanche had no update for striker Joonas Donskoi. You could give an update today.

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars defender John Klingberg set up the IR yesterday. He is entitled to leave the IR today.

Dennis Bernstein: Prospect of Los Angeles King’s Rasmus Kupari has a cruciate ligament tear in his left knee and will be operated on later this month. He’ll be out for the rest of the season.

Mike Morreale: Alain Nasreddine, New Jersey Devils coach, on the injury to striker Jesper Bratt: “Bratt is really commonplace. It could be a huge improvement overnight. “

Inside Scoop pen: The Pittsburgh Penguins did not rule out Sidney Crosby on Friday against the Avalanche or on Sunday against the Coyotes. Coach Mike Sullivan: “When Sid is ready to play, we will include him in the lineup.”

St. Louis Blues: Defender Colton Parayko missed his second game in a row with an upper body injury.

Kevin Kurz: Logan Couture, striker from San Jose Sharks, was wearing a hiking shoe. Coach Bob Boughner said they took X-rays and “I think they’re negative.”

Boughner added that couture will be reviewed again today, so there may be some uncertainties.

Caley Chelios: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper doesn’t believe defender Ryan McDonagh will play the Canucks and Coyotes in his two home games this week. Cooper hopes he’s ready for their road trip.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defender Christian Djoos (upper body) trained yesterday in a non-contact jersey.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets striker Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, as well as defenders Josh Morrissey and Luca Sbisa did not run yesterday, but are expected tonight.

