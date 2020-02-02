advertisement

Richard Morin: Arizona Coyotes defender Oliver Ekman-Larsson missed the game last night because of a lower body injury.

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabers coach Ralph Krueger said striker Kyle Okposo will be out of the lineup for weeks. It is not the end of the season and it is not a concussion.

Bill Hoppe from the Buffalo Hockey Beat: Saber’s defense lawyer Zach Bogosian is extremely sick and expects him to be out for a few days.

Sabers PR: Sabers defender Brandon Montour missed yesterday’s game with a lower body injury.

Mike Morreale: The Dallas Stars put defender Justin Dowling on the IR.

Forward Roope Hintz missed his second game in a row with an upper body injury.

George Richards: Florida Panthers striker Aleksander Barkov will have an MRI scan of his left knee to determine how serious his injury is.

Brett Cyrgalis: David Quinn, coach of the New York Rangers, said that Chris Kreider has no concussion, that he is feeling better every day and that he feels better after the game.

Kreider goes into the locker room after Zibanejad’s knee catches Kreider’s head and he collides on the boards. pic.twitter.com/F1qU3V7Fcl

– Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 2, 2020

Rick Dhaliwal: Micheal Ferland, striker from Vancouver Canucks, goes to Utica (AHL). Ferlands agent Jason Davidson: “Mike drove hard and tried to get into the game. He feels good, he will practice with Utica and hopefully get into a game. “

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks striker Tyler Motte is out for four to six weeks due to a shoulder injury.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said defender Nathan Beaulieu was not quite ready for last night’s game, but should be ready for Tuesday.

Scott Billeck: Jet attacker Mathieu Perreault has been out for at least two weeks.

