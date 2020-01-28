advertisement

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper is not yet ready to return to the lineup.

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabers coach Ralph Krueger said striker Jeff Skinner will return to the lineup tonight.

advertisement

Buffalo Sabers: Striker Victor Olofsson remains with a lower body injury every week.

Striker Vladimir Sobotka is out indefinitely due to a knee injury.

Forward Days Thompson fails indefinitely with a shoulder injury.

Josh Clark: Dallas Stars striker Andrew Cogliano left the game yesterday morning with a lower body injury.

Josh Clark: Forward Roope Hintz fails with an upper body injury.

Edmonton Oilers: Edmonton Oilers recalled defender Matt Benning from his LTIR conditioning loan to Bakersfield (AHL).

Jon Rosen: Todd McLellan, coach of the Los Angeles Kings, said defenders Drew Doughty and Derek Forbort are part of everyday life.

Jim Thomas: Samuel Blais, striker of the St. Louis Blues, missed the game last night.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs striker Kasperi Kapanen left the game early last night with an arm injury.

Mark Masters: Leafs trainer Sheldon Keefe said that x-rays of captains were negative and that he will be reassessed today.

After the game, Kapanen had no sling or similar on his arm.

The injury occurred when he missed a check and clumsily hit the boards / glass.

Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs defender Jake Muzzin returned to the lineup last night.

advertisement